Padres adding veteran Nelson Cruz as potential power bat; Stammen returns on minors deal

The Padres have added a big name with little risk.

The team and veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz have agreed on a one-year contract that will pay Cruz $1 million for the 2023 season.

The right-handed hitting Cruz fills out the Padres’ designated hitter platoon, as the hope is he will combine with left-handed hitter Matt Carpenter, the 37-year-old who signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract (with a $5.5 million player option for another year) last month.

With the 42-year-old Cruz, the Padres have likely finished their significant acquisitions heading into spring training next month. Cruz will join Carpenter, also a corner infielder, and outfielder Adam Engel as veterans that figure to be options off the bench.

The Padres’ primary aspiration is for Cruz to rebound from a down 2022 following offseason eye surgery. But they also value Cruz’s leadership and the knowledge he has built up in 18 big-league seasons.

Cruz underwent surgery in October to alleviate what he characterized as swelling in his left eye. He said at the end of last season that his vision had been impaired since mid-2021, which coincides with a slide in his performance.

Cruz, a seven-time All-Star, has 459 career homers. He hit at least 32 home runs every full season from 2014 through ’21 and had at least an .823 OPS all but one season from 2008 through ’21. He hit .294 with a .907 OPS in 85 games for the Twins in 2021 but just .226 with a .725 OPS in 55 games after being traded to the Rays. Last season, he batted .234 with a .651 OPS for the Nationals.

One challenge for Cruz as he attempts to earn playing time on the Padres is that he is serving as general manager of the Dominican Republic team in this spring’s World Baseball Classic. He will also play for the Dominican in his fourth WBC. Fellow Padres Manny Machado and Juan Soto are also playing for the Dominican.

Position players who are participating in the WBC report to spring training Feb. 15, two days after pitchers and catchers who are WBC participants report. Those not participating in the WBC will report after that (Feb. 16 and 20) with the Padres scheduled to hold their first full-squad workout Feb. 21.

Players are expected to report to their WBC teams around March 6, and the tournament final is March 21. The Padres open the season March 30 at home against the Rockies.

Stammen back

There is a chance Craig Stammen will begin the 2023 season as the longest-tenured Padres player.

The right-hander, who joined the team in 2017, has agreed to a minor-league deal that will pay him $1.5 million if he's on the major league roster. The deal also provides for a possible $2 million in performance bonuses.

Stammen, who turns 39 in March, leads major league relievers with 394 1/3 innings since '17. He posted a 3.36 ERA in that span, including a 4.43 mark over 40 2/3 innings in 2022. a shoulder injury sidelined him from early July to mid-September, and he was not on the active roster during the postseason.

The Padres, who value Stammen's versatility and leadership, likely have no more than two bullpen spots available.

