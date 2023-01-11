ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Reason Behind Dr. Jill Biden's Unexpected Surgery

Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Jill Biden has skin cancer removed from face and chest, doctor says

Surgeons at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre removed two skin cancer lesions from first lady Jill Biden’s face and chest, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor said on Wednesday.In a memorandum to Dr Biden’s press secretary released by the White House, Dr O’Connor said the first lady initially underwent a “scheduled outpatient procedure, commonly known as Mohs surgery, to remove and examine a small lesion above her right eye”.He said the procedure “confirmed” that the facial lesion removed was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, and also noted that doctors removed a second lesion...
Ex-White House adviser says Biden admin making "big mistake" with docs case

Former White House adviser David Gergen said President Biden's handling of classified documents may create an unexpected political fallout for the administration. Driving the news: Gergen said to host Anderson Cooper on CNN’s AC360 Friday that the situation is a "very, very big deal," perhaps "not legally but politically."
Biden's sudden centrist push on immigration

President Biden has found recent support from border Democrats for what they view as a new public strategy on immigration. Zoom in: The administration deployed a White House address and a visit to El Paso, all while House Republicans readied for investigations into the administration's handling of the border. "I...
Robert Hur tapped for special counsel in Biden classified documents probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he appointed Robert Hur, former U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, as special counsel to investigate President Biden's handling of classified documents. Driving the news: Although there is no indication of criminal wrongdoing by Biden, Garland said, Hur's appointment was indicative of...
Biden's chief science officer, who oversaw COVID response, to retire

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that David Kessler, the chief science officer overseeing the U.S.'s COVID response, is set to retire after serving as a key adviser to President Biden. Why it matters: Kessler served as head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal program aimed...
Schumer: Unlike Trump, Biden handled discovery of classified documents "correctly"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told CNN Friday morning that President Biden has properly handled the discovery of classified documents at his home and private office. Driving the news: “I think President Biden has handled this correctly,” he told CNN. “He’s fully cooperated with the prosecutors. When the documents...
Focus groups: Florida swing voters open to some GOP investigations

Florida swing voters were supportive of House Republicans' plans to investigate the FBI and Justice Department as well as the Biden administration's handling of the immigration crisis, in the latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: The new GOP majority risks overreach if it pursues too broad of a...
A lying congressman and a 2024 Senate race already underway

Lots of news in Washington this week. California's 2024 Senate race is heating up before Sen. Dianne Feinstein even announces if she'll step down. And New York Rep. George Santos is being called on to resign. Plus, why pediatricians are struggling to treat patients. And, what do MLK's words mean...
McCarthy stands by Santos as GOP calls for his resignation mount

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday defended the place of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in Congress amid reports that Santos fabricated large swaths of his résumé and probes into his financial disclosures, campaign finances and outstanding legal issues. Why it matters: While the controversy presents yet another...
The symbolic end of Operation Warp Speed

The departure of COVID chief science officer David Kessler, announced Friday by the White House, marks the unofficial end of the "Operation Warp Speed" era and the extraordinary all-of-government response to the pandemic. Why it matters: The cross-agency effort the Trump and Biden administrations ran to speed up production and...
