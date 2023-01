I just want to sing the praises of the young people that live in the King City community and its surrounding areas. My family and I attend and volunteer to help at many activities in King City. The most recent was the Wreaths Across America project at the King City Cemetery. I can’t forget the beautiful production of “The Nutcracker” and the VFW Veterans Day BBQ.

KING CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO