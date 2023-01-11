Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its newest location in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center. Photo Credit: Canva/EzumeImages

A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.

Known for its made-to-order sub sandwiches, the Manasquan, New Jersey-based company has approximately 2,000 locations across the United States.

Customers often order their sandwiches “Mike’s Way,” which comes with sliced onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oregano, salt, and “The Juice,” a mixture of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

Some locations also serve breakfast sandwiches.

Neither Breslin Realty nor Jersey Mike’s Subs revealed when the new location is expected to open.

