Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
Revisiting Jeff Beck’s Final Concert
On Nov. 12, 2022 Jeff Beck took the stage in Reno, Nev. for what would turn out to be the final concert of his illustrious career. The performance was the guitar great’s last tour date alongside actor-turned-rocker Johnny Depp. The two men became friends in 2016, later becoming collaborators. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck explained, calling the Hollywood star a "kindred spirit."
Jeff Beck Photos: Highlights From the Guitar Virtuoso’s Career
Few rock guitarists made such a seismic impact on the medium as Jeff Beck. The rock legend, who died this week at age 78, was remembered by his peers as a six-string virtuoso and pioneering sound technician. From his early days as a member of the Yardbirds (alongside fellow guitar hero Jimmy Page), Beck was constantly seeking to push past the blues-rock stylings of the day, laying the groundwork for the late-'60s psychedelic movement with his innovative use of feedback, fuzz and distortion. His tenure with the band was brief but incendiary, yielding a handful of Top 10 hits and a standard-bearing, frequently imitated rendition of Tiny Bradshaw's "Train Kept A-Rollin'."
Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Jeff Beck Dies: Rockers React
The death of Jeff Beck has sent shockwaves through the rock world. The 78-year-old guitarist’s death was confirmed by a statement shared by his publicist and on his official social media accounts. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news...
How Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart Reconnected on ‘People Get Ready’
Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart played together in a band for roughly two years in the late '60s, enjoying two Top 20 albums and several tours as part of the Jeff Beck Group. But like a great many high-profile bands, success on the outside didn't always translate to the inside. Riddled with disagreement among band members (which also included future Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood), the Jeff Beck Group split up in 1969.
30 Years Ago: In-Fighting Wrecks Creedence’s Rock Hall Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 12, 1993, featured a pair of bands that hadn't played together in more than 20 years. It worked out much better for one than the other. Cream and Creedence Clearwater Revival were both first-ballot inductees at the first ceremony...
Robbie Bachman, Drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, founding drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the frontman tweeted. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’
Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set. The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals. You can listen to...
Peter Frampton to Record Live TV Concert
Peter Frampton has announced a return to the stage for a TV special, two months after he completed his farewell tour. The show takes place on Jan. 22 at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. Described as a stand-alone “special broadcast presentation” for Sky Arts, it’s a free performance that sold out soon after its announcement.
How AC/DC Hit the Mark With ‘Heatseeker’
Like a missile locked on target, AC/DC's "Heatseeker" was a hot moment during an otherwise cool period. Although their albums were still going platinum, the quintet's 1983-88 stretch was considered fallow, both commercially and artistically. After opening the decade with the one-two punch of Back in Black and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), AC/DC entered retread mode on subsequent records like 1983's Flick of the Switch and 1985's Fly on the Wall, with the monotony only broken up by a few standout songs, ambitious tours and the intriguing Who Made Who soundtrack album for the 1986 Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive.
Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
Listen to New John Cale Song, ‘Story of Blood,’ From Upcoming LP
John Cale has released the first song from his upcoming album, Mercy. You can watch the video for "Story of Blood," which features indie singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, below. "I'd been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale said in a statement. (Weyes Blood is the performing name of Natalie Laura Mering.) "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the 'Swing your soul' section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There's even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico."
U2 Announces ‘Songs of Surrender’ Album
U2 has officially announced Songs of Surrender, a new album featuring reinterpretations of 40 classic songs from their catalog. Songs of Surrender arrives on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. You can see the track listing below, along with a lyric video for the song "Pride (In the Name of Love)."
U2 Teases ‘Songs of Surrender’ With Letters Mailed to Fans
U2 fans around the world have begun receiving letters from the band teasing their upcoming project, Songs of Surrender, suggesting the album's official announcement is imminent. Some Twitter users recently posted photos of their letters, which appear to be photocopies of a handwritten note from guitarist the Edge. The letters...
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’
Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
When Poison’s New Guitarist Gave Them Their Last Hit, ‘Stand’
Fortunately for guitarist Richie Kotzen, Poison was looking for more than just a gun-for-hire when he auditioned to be C.C. DeVille’s replacement following his firing in 1991. If it hadn’t been that way, it’s possible the audition would have ended with the band continuing its search. But Kotzen had a song in his back pocket that saved the day.
25 Albums Turning 25 in 2023
1998 was a year for new beginnings for many rock legends, and also one where some struggled to maintain their status. Kiss made their first new album with the original lineup since 1979's Dynasty, continuing to capitalize on the reunion that had first begun on stage two years prior with a lucrative tour. But the credits didn't tell the true tale, as fans would learn in the following years that there were almost no moments where all four originals were actually in the same room for Psycho Circus.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0