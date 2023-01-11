Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
Gunshots fired at Thai restaurant in Wisconsin, police investigating
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple gunshots were reported in the parking lot of a Thai restaurant in Sheboygan in the early morning hours of January 14, and officers are seeking additional information. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. when officers received reports of...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant. Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police searching for suspect in stabbing incident on city’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 21-year-old who is a suspect in a reported stabbing incident that happened on January 10. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Angel Guerrero of Green Bay was allegedly...
Fox11online.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO, Wis. (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
CBS 58
88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
wtaq.com
Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County man charged in 1992 double murder bound for trial
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 52-year-old man from Weyauwega who is charged with the deaths of two people in Waupaca County is bound for trial. Tony Haase is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder for allegedly killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992 and will face a jury trial.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
Fox11online.com
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fatal crash in Washington County, WI | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis
January 13, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 2-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road in the Town of Erin. Deputies from the...
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Erin fatal crash; failure to yield, heavy fog factors in wreck
TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. - An 88-year-old man from the Town of Erin is dead following a two-vehicle crash at County Highway K and Donegal Road in Washington County on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Officials say the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation of the scene indicates...
Court case against Green Bay teen accused in fatal hit-and-run moves forward
A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.
wapl.com
2 arrested, runaway girl found in Fond du Lac chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a chase in Fond du Lac. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year
A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
