Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
Shawano officer shooting investigation handed over to DA
An investigation into a shooting death in Shawano has been completed and referred to the district attorney's office.
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
CBS 58
88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
wtaq.com
Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 13, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 13, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Fox11online.com
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fatal crash in Washington County, WI | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis
January 13, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 2-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road in the Town of Erin. Deputies from the...
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Erin fatal crash; failure to yield, heavy fog factors in wreck
TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. - An 88-year-old man from the Town of Erin is dead following a two-vehicle crash at County Highway K and Donegal Road in Washington County on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Officials say the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation of the scene indicates...
wapl.com
2 arrested, runaway girl found in Fond du Lac chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a chase in Fond du Lac. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle...
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
