Luzerne County, PA

WOLF

Northumberland County prepares for Special State Senate Election

Sunbury, Northumberland Co. — Pennsylvania state Senate District 27 is holding a Special Election on January 31st after John Gordner’s resigning. This area includes Columbia, Northumberland, Montour, and Snyder Counties with part of Luzerne. The Northumberland Board of elections got the ballots for mail in voters today and...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wyoming County DA warns of new drug in our area

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wyoming County District Attorney is warning the community of a new drug that has been found in our community and on our streets. In our efforts to collect intelligence on emerging drug trends, we have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer "Tranq" being used in our county. By gathering this intelligence, we can get ahead of this emerging and dangerous drug through aggressive law enforcement and education of our community.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

LEHMAN TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers who were reported missing on Monday were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservoir in Luzerne County on Thursday. State troopers held a news conference to discuss the investigation. State Police say 67-year-old Daniel Fisk and his brother, 58-year-old Kris Fisk,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Early morning water main break in Nanticoke

Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — A water main break in Nanticoke left the are with little to no water pressure this morning. Officials at the Nanticoke City Fire Department said the break happened on Locust street just before 5 a.m. Pennsylvania American Water says the break was isolated around 11...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Shickshinny man charged with hundreds of citations for wildlife business

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 67-year-old man from Shickshinny is facing upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control and removal services without the required state and federal permits. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Thursday that Nelson "Nick" Carter came under investigation after officers began receiving complaints from...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
WOLF

13th Annual Shiver by the River

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — 25-degree weather did not stop these runners. Today marks the 13th annual Shiver by the River Race Series held at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. More than 400 people took part in either the 5K, 10K runs or the 2-mile walk. “It’s a great community event...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Duck Donuts held their grand opening

MOOSIC,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — After a year of waiting ,Duck Donuts is finally here in Northeastern PA. The 1,200-square-foot shop in Moosic, Lackawanna County was filled with people looking to get their made-to-order donuts. “Oh we could not wait for today, I have been watching this on Facebook, since the...
MOOSIC, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man acquitted on criminal attempted murder charge

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Clayton Leroy Knorr, a man accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend in September 2021, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the 42-year-old from Plymouth was also acquitted on the other...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WOLF

Suspect wanted for shooting incident in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted on aggravated assault charges and lesser related charges for a shooting that occurred in Old Forge. 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Allen of Wilkes-Barre is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took...
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

Caught on video: Fire hydrant hit, stolen in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Shenandoah Police are investigating two incidents involving a fire hydrant that was hit and stolen early last month. According to Skook News, on December 10th around 11 PM, an unknown person driving a Kia Soul hit and broke off a fire hydrant at Centre and Bridge Streets. The vehicle then fled the scene without reporting the incident.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Woman transported to hospital after being hit by a train

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital after being hit by a train inside Lehigh Gorge State Park on Wednesday afternoon. According to Reading & Northern Railroad Police, officers responded to an access point in the park, near White Haven, for a report that a female had been hit by a train.
WHITE HAVEN, PA
WOLF

Fundraiser created for family of woman shot, killed last month

DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Community members are coming forward to help the family of a woman who was shot and killed in the Geisinger Danville parking lot late last month. On December 30th around 5 PM, 49-year-old Vikki Lynn Wetzel was shot multiple times in the employee parking...
DANVILLE, PA

