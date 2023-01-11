TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wyoming County District Attorney is warning the community of a new drug that has been found in our community and on our streets. In our efforts to collect intelligence on emerging drug trends, we have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer "Tranq" being used in our county. By gathering this intelligence, we can get ahead of this emerging and dangerous drug through aggressive law enforcement and education of our community.

WYOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO