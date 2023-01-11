Read full article on original website
Oregon Department of Transportation plans to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
Eugene Police officers take action to save man's life with CPR
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department issued a news release recognizing the efforts of two of its officers who saved a man's life by performing CPR. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, EPD says, officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the area of W. 3rd Avenue and Lawrence Street where a woman had been seen yelling that someone had been shot and running towards the railroad tracks.
Sheriff's Office: Explosion & structure fire related to illegal butane hash oil operation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of multiple explosions at a property in the 38000 blk. of Place Road near Lowell. Officials say that upon arrival they discovered that a shop on the back of the property was engulfed in flames.
WOW Hall recognizes one year since mass shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
UO undergrads working at the University are attempting to form a union
EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
Community invited to Springfield State of the City Address watch party
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon will deliver the 2023 State of the City address Thursday, January 19 and the community is invited to attend either in person or online. The watch party begins at 5:40 p.m. and will take place at the Wildish Theater at 630 Main...
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th
The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
Local food truck gives students work experience
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
Reinforcements have arrived for Oregon
Oregon Men's basketball is back home tonight after splitting their trip against the Rocky schools. And they brought some much-needed back-up back with them to Matthew Knight Arena. We've spent all season so far talking about the injuries to this Oregon men lineup, and wondering when the trips will be...
