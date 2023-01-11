ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Ronnie and Ruby Downey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony given by their daughters, Rhonda Downey-Cooper and Shaneek Downey-Hill, at the Satterwhite Point Community Building in Henderson. Pastor Waverly Mills conducted the renewal of vows. Frasier Williams and his team provided decorations and food, and Junie Boyd and Company provided music.
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book

WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
What’s going on with the snow in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
How to watch North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-15; North Carolina Central 8-8 The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. North Carolina Central and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina State winning the first 74-68 at home and North Carolina Central taking the second 67-62.
