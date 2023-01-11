Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Related
WOLF
13th Annual Shiver by the River
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — 25-degree weather did not stop these runners. Today marks the 13th annual Shiver by the River Race Series held at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. More than 400 people took part in either the 5K, 10K runs or the 2-mile walk. “It’s a great community event...
WOLF
Coffee Shop Staffed by Individuals with Diverse Abilities Coming to Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One area Non-profit will soon open a coffee shop in Luzerne County that will offer a unique employment and customer service experience. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar got to check out the future location of Coffee Inclusive, which is off Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston. Coffee...
WOLF
Wyoming County DA warns of new drug in our area
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wyoming County District Attorney is warning the community of a new drug that has been found in our community and on our streets. In our efforts to collect intelligence on emerging drug trends, we have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer "Tranq" being used in our county. By gathering this intelligence, we can get ahead of this emerging and dangerous drug through aggressive law enforcement and education of our community.
WOLF
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
WOLF
Shickshinny man charged with hundreds of citations for wildlife business
SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 67-year-old man from Shickshinny is facing upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control and removal services without the required state and federal permits. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Thursday that Nelson "Nick" Carter came under investigation after officers began receiving complaints from...
WOLF
Early morning water main break in Nanticoke
Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — A water main break in Nanticoke left the are with little to no water pressure this morning. Officials at the Nanticoke City Fire Department said the break happened on Locust street just before 5 a.m. Pennsylvania American Water says the break was isolated around 11...
WOLF
PSP investigating shooting at the Laurel Mall in Hazel Twp. Saturday evening
Hazel Township (Luzerne County) - The Troop N Hazelton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old unidentified man injured Saturday night. Troopers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the Regal Cinema, 400 Laurel Mall Drive for a report of shots fired. According to Trooper...
WOLF
Pennsylvania State Police are Looking for Two Missing People in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they are looking for two missing people around the Pike Creek Reservoir on Silkworth Place Lane in Lehman Township, Luzerne County. Neighbors in the area tell FOX 56's Jake Sarwar they noticed the police presence being around midnight and...
WOLF
Brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
LEHMAN TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers who were reported missing on Monday were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservoir in Luzerne County on Thursday. State troopers held a news conference to discuss the investigation. State Police say 67-year-old Daniel Fisk and his brother, 58-year-old Kris Fisk,...
WOLF
Jewelry store inside Laurel Mall burglarized Wednesday afternoon
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the male suspect was wearing a face mask when he went inside, sprayed a fire extinguisher...
WOLF
Man arrested on stolen gun and drug charges in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WOLF) — The Tunkhannock Township Police arrested a man Wednesday on stolen gun and drug charges. Police were called to a business located on Route 6 in Wyoming County on the report of a man in a suspicious vehicle around 9:30 AM. After an investigation, Officers...
WOLF
Suspect wanted for shooting incident in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted on aggravated assault charges and lesser related charges for a shooting that occurred in Old Forge. 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Allen of Wilkes-Barre is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man acquitted on criminal attempted murder charge
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Clayton Leroy Knorr, a man accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend in September 2021, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the 42-year-old from Plymouth was also acquitted on the other...
WOLF
Fundraiser created for family of woman shot, killed last month
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Community members are coming forward to help the family of a woman who was shot and killed in the Geisinger Danville parking lot late last month. On December 30th around 5 PM, 49-year-old Vikki Lynn Wetzel was shot multiple times in the employee parking...
WOLF
Woman transported to hospital after being hit by a train
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital after being hit by a train inside Lehigh Gorge State Park on Wednesday afternoon. According to Reading & Northern Railroad Police, officers responded to an access point in the park, near White Haven, for a report that a female had been hit by a train.
Comments / 0