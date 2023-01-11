ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Comments / 1

Related
thelocalvoice.net

Entrepreneurship Forum to Provide Practical Business Advice in Mississippi

April 12-13, 2023 event includes networking, student pitch competition. Bringing together entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators, and future business owners, the eighth annual Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum is slated for April 12-13, 2023, in Hattiesburg. Coordinated by the University of Mississippi‘s Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, the event is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shipley Do-Nuts in Meridian won’t be reopening, according to a post on its Facebook page. The business located at 4840 Poplar Springs Drive said it had been dealing with a staffing shortage for some time and that was putting a strain on the employees it did have.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Gulf Coast ready for spring break plans with new developments

Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the “One More Day of Play” campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s top locales.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
TaxBuzz

Mississippi Gov. Seeks to Eliminate Income Tax

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, he announced this week. Reeves filed paperwork last week to run for re-election, and he announced that if he maintains his gubernatorial post there is "a path" for the state's income tax to be nixed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Storms Return to MS Next Week

The National Weather Service is forecasting another round of strong, possibly severe, storms across Mississippi next week. It’s already placed much of the state, including most of the local area, under a Level 2 “slight” risk for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy