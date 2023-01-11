Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Texas Southern breaks ground on new athletic facility
The 6,600-square-foot multimillion-dollar facility will be built on the former basketball court directly behind the current Texas Southern Football Field House. The post Texas Southern breaks ground on new athletic facility appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Houston Chronicle
HISD board votes to keep mysteriously reassigned Jack Yates principal
The Houston Independent School District board voted to keep Jack Yates Principal Tiffany Guillory in her position despite being recently relieved from her duties and an earlier decision to let her go for a "personal matter." In a 6-3 vote, the board decided to keep Guillory in her position as...
pvamu.edu
The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA
Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
What’s going on at T.H. Rogers? HISD reverses plan to split up students
Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
A Houston native is vying for the title of Miss Universe this Saturday
R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, recently repped her hometown during the pageant's national costume competition on Thursday.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Relieved and suspicious’ — parents of profoundly disabled students react to Houston ISD’s reversal on relocation plan
After two months of contentious meetings, critical news stories and uncertainty, the Houston Independent School District announced yesterday that students with profound disabilities would remain at a specialized school, T.H. Rogers. The program is widely liked by parents, who say their kids make huge progress in the face of often-dire...
Houston Chronicle
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
Spring ISD trustees OK 2023-24 academic calendar with added fall break
Spring ISD trustees approved a new calendar for the 2023-24 school year Jan. 10. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) On Jan. 10, Spring ISD trustees approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year granting students an extra break in October and postponed a decision on a bilingual stipend for administrators. At the...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
houstonisd.org
HISD Board of Education elects new officers for 2023
The Houston Independent School District Board of Education on Thursday elected new officers for 2023, selecting District III Trustee Dani Hernandez as Board President. Outgoing Board President Judith Cruz transferred the gavel to Hernandez, signifying the change in office. Remaining officers elected for 2023 are: First Vice President Myrna Guidry,...
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
'Houston's Unsolved Homicides' walking in MLK Parade to spread awareness
HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city. John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”. "December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that...
Houston Press
Texas Supreme Rules Against HISD, Removes Temporary Injunction to Block State Takeover
Houston ISD trustees and administrators who'd hoped to avoid a Texas Education Agency takeover of the district got some sad Friday afternoon news today. While far from a final determination, when the Texas Supreme Court voted to lift the temporary injunction that kept the TEA Commissioner from pursuing his plan to oust the HISD board and replace it with one of his own liking — instead sending the issue back to the trial court — Friday's action obviously ratchets up the tension.
realtynewsreport.com
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
defendernetwork.com
HC Attorney Menefee takes student debt relief fight to SCOTUS
Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee led Harris County in joining 40 other local governments in 23 states to file an amicus brief in Biden v. Nebraska, the case challenging the United States Department of Education’s plan to provide student debt relief of up to $20,000 per student borrower. Harris County and the other governments have sided with the Biden administration and student loan forgiveness advocates, asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to undo a lower court’s order halting the administration’s plan for student loan cancellation.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
These Houston Mexican restaurants have something for everyone
From tamales and tacos to gorditas and fajitas, H-Town has a spot for everyone.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
Comments / 0