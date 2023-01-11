ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

HISD board votes to keep mysteriously reassigned Jack Yates principal

The Houston Independent School District board voted to keep Jack Yates Principal Tiffany Guillory in her position despite being recently relieved from her duties and an earlier decision to let her go for a "personal matter." In a 6-3 vote, the board decided to keep Guillory in her position as...
HOUSTON, TX
pvamu.edu

The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA

Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

What’s going on at T.H. Rogers? HISD reverses plan to split up students

Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

‘Relieved and suspicious’ — parents of profoundly disabled students react to Houston ISD’s reversal on relocation plan

After two months of contentious meetings, critical news stories and uncertainty, the Houston Independent School District announced yesterday that students with profound disabilities would remain at a specialized school, T.H. Rogers. The program is widely liked by parents, who say their kids make huge progress in the face of often-dire...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15

The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
HOUSTON, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD Board of Education elects new officers for 2023

The Houston Independent School District Board of Education on Thursday elected new officers for 2023, selecting District III Trustee Dani Hernandez as Board President. Outgoing Board President Judith Cruz transferred the gavel to Hernandez, signifying the change in office. Remaining officers elected for 2023 are: First Vice President Myrna Guidry,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Texas Supreme Rules Against HISD, Removes Temporary Injunction to Block State Takeover

Houston ISD trustees and administrators who'd hoped to avoid a Texas Education Agency takeover of the district got some sad Friday afternoon news today. While far from a final determination, when the Texas Supreme Court voted to lift the temporary injunction that kept the TEA Commissioner from pursuing his plan to oust the HISD board and replace it with one of his own liking — instead sending the issue back to the trial court — Friday's action obviously ratchets up the tension.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

HC Attorney Menefee takes student debt relief fight to SCOTUS

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee led Harris County in joining 40 other local governments in 23 states to file an amicus brief in Biden v. Nebraska, the case challenging the United States Department of Education’s plan to provide student debt relief of up to $20,000 per student borrower. Harris County and the other governments have sided with the Biden administration and student loan forgiveness advocates, asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to undo a lower court’s order halting the administration’s plan for student loan cancellation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston

When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
HOUSTON, TX

