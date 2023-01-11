ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tjrwrestling.net

Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings

It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’

Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return

AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed

Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
ringsidenews.com

MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite

MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Want WWE Sale To Get Rid Of Vince McMahon As Majority Shareholder

WWE is currently in a state of change once again as Vince McMahon’s return caused a big change in management. Mr. McMahon turned everything upside down, coming out of retirement to reclaim his seat as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. However, it appears that his family members endorsed his decision to sell the company for their own reasons.
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Shares Ice Cream With AEW Star

The injured, reportedly suspended, but not even close to forgotten CM Punk has been sending out mixed signals regarding AEW lately. One minute he's agreeing with friend and fellow AEW star Dax Harwood that there is money to be made with a program between Punk and backstage foes The Elite, the next he's making snide remarks about TV ratings towards AEW World Champion MJF. Friday appears to be another day of mixed signals for Punk. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself enjoying ice cream with friend, AEW star, and House of Black member Brody King. It's unclear when the photo was taken.
PWMania

New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

RK-Bro likely done, there is concern about Randy Orton’s WWE future

A lot has changed in WWE since Randy Orton, and Matt Riddle last teamed together when they dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown back in May 2022. They started teaming up in early 2021 and became RK-Bro, a fan-favorite...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Got Stressed Wrestling Alison Brie For GLOW

The wrestling-inspired series "GLOW" — based on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion – first made its way onto Netflix in 2017. Despite being renewed for a fourth season, the streaming service pulled the show in 2020 when production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie had already completed filming scenes before the new series was axed. But during a recent podcast appearance, she discussed how "stressful" it was stepping into the ring with the other actresses during production.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Attends AEW Dynamite as a Fan (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, was a big show for the company, setting a new record for the promotion. During the show, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF did a promo segment in which he ripped Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken, who were both in attendance. While roasting them, he overlooked one name who was also present: Chris Masters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery And Begins Rehab

Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Now, just a few short days later, McMahon is seemingly putting her newly-acquired free time to good use in order to deal with a health issue. In a post shared on social media, she disclosed that...

