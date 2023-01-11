Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Want WWE Sale To Get Rid Of Vince McMahon As Majority Shareholder
WWE is currently in a state of change once again as Vince McMahon’s return caused a big change in management. Mr. McMahon turned everything upside down, coming out of retirement to reclaim his seat as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. However, it appears that his family members endorsed his decision to sell the company for their own reasons.
thedigitalfix.com
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Shares Ice Cream With AEW Star
The injured, reportedly suspended, but not even close to forgotten CM Punk has been sending out mixed signals regarding AEW lately. One minute he's agreeing with friend and fellow AEW star Dax Harwood that there is money to be made with a program between Punk and backstage foes The Elite, the next he's making snide remarks about TV ratings towards AEW World Champion MJF. Friday appears to be another day of mixed signals for Punk. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself enjoying ice cream with friend, AEW star, and House of Black member Brody King. It's unclear when the photo was taken.
FOX Sports
Sami Zayn must defeat Kevin Owens for Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown | WWE on FOX
Sami Zayn went one-on-one with Kevin Owens in what was possibly the biggest match of his career. The Honorary Uce took on KO on behalf of Roman Reigns to attempt to make up for being to blame for his and Roman Reigns’ loss against Owens and John Cena when Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Siko interfered.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Updates on the WWE Sale, Nick Khan Meets with Interesting Names, Latest on WWE Possibly Going Private, More
WWE officials are reportedly looking to sell the company before the year is over. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE officials are looking to sell the company by mid-2023. As we’ve noted, WWE hired JP Morgan to lead the sales talks. It was noted that the...
Wrestle Zone
’80s Wrestling Column: Demolition’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Is Long Overdue
I know I can’t be the only person in the world that wants to hear that song again. Sure, we can still download the song and jam to it. I’m doing it right now actually as I type this column, but I want to hear it played again at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens collide, Gunther defends title
The pressure is on Sami Zayn. His once lighthearted relationship with Roman Reigns is now rife with tension. Zayn must dispatch estranged best friend Kevin Owens when SmackDown hits the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. There is friction between Reigns and Zayn despite...
Yardbarker
RK-Bro likely done, there is concern about Randy Orton’s WWE future
A lot has changed in WWE since Randy Orton, and Matt Riddle last teamed together when they dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown back in May 2022. They started teaming up in early 2021 and became RK-Bro, a fan-favorite...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Got Stressed Wrestling Alison Brie For GLOW
The wrestling-inspired series "GLOW" — based on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion – first made its way onto Netflix in 2017. Despite being renewed for a fourth season, the streaming service pulled the show in 2020 when production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie had already completed filming scenes before the new series was axed. But during a recent podcast appearance, she discussed how "stressful" it was stepping into the ring with the other actresses during production.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Attends AEW Dynamite as a Fan (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, was a big show for the company, setting a new record for the promotion. During the show, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF did a promo segment in which he ripped Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken, who were both in attendance. While roasting them, he overlooked one name who was also present: Chris Masters.
PWMania
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ‘Had Opposed’ a WWE Sale, Update on Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are against the sale of WWE, or were at one point according to a new report. Axios recently published an article about the recent WWE shakeups, noting that Triple H and Stephanie were opposed to a sale.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery And Begins Rehab
Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Now, just a few short days later, McMahon is seemingly putting her newly-acquired free time to good use in order to deal with a health issue. In a post shared on social media, she disclosed that...
