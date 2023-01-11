ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

‘Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!’; Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to Dayton

DAYTON — Today is the day - Avelo Airlines began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton International Airport. “We have twelve planes in our fleet. We fly only Boeing 737′s so they are the big jetliners, when you go in there its going to hold anywhere from 150-190 people, no tiny planes these are the big boys” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines Media Contact.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH
abc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Premium gas surcharge

It’s been great seeing lower gas prices this winter, but people who drive cars that require midgrade or premium gas are not celebrating because their prices remain stubbornly high. Kevin Macy has given up trying to guess which way gas prices are heading, after seeing some Cincinnati stations jump...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms slow morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State. Heavy rain and storms pushed through the Tri-State just as the morning commute picked up. The heaviest rain is moving out but steady pockets of rain will continue to soak the region. We are...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Police contact FBI about Pitzer case

WILMINGTON — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case. Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.
WILMINGTON, OH
police1.com

Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Airbnb prepares for fans as hotel prices skyrocket

CINCINNATI — As fans prepare for Wild Card Weekend, many are looking for a place to stay close by and on a budget. But all the buzz of the game has prices of places to stay, skyrocketing. And when prices come into play you might want to rethink that hotel room and consider an Airbnb, especially if traveling with a group for the Bengals playoff season.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy