‘Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!’; Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to Dayton
DAYTON — Today is the day - Avelo Airlines began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton International Airport. “We have twelve planes in our fleet. We fly only Boeing 737′s so they are the big jetliners, when you go in there its going to hold anywhere from 150-190 people, no tiny planes these are the big boys” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines Media Contact.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
WKRC
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
abc27.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Premium gas surcharge
It’s been great seeing lower gas prices this winter, but people who drive cars that require midgrade or premium gas are not celebrating because their prices remain stubbornly high. Kevin Macy has given up trying to guess which way gas prices are heading, after seeing some Cincinnati stations jump...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
Fox 19
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
Lawsuit: Madison House condos lost $5 million in value
Seven Madison House condo owners sued to remove the building's management in November, citing safety concerns. In December, 137 owners asked a Hamilton County court to end the controversy.
wpsdlocal6.com
Welcome Home Grant Program could help prospective home buyers with down payments and closing costs
PADUCAH — Even with rates up from last year, 2023 could mark the time when you decide to buy a new home. One program is geared toward making the home buying process easier on some families. The Welcome Home Grant Program offers up to $10,000 for home buyers who...
AES Ohio warning about utility scams; Fairborn man shares his experience
FAIRBORN — AES Ohio is warning people about utility scams involving people pretending to be from AES. They offer people a chance to lower their utility bill. News Center 7′s John Bedell has a warning from one Fairborn man who shared his experience after getting visit from a scammer and the red flags AES says you need to look out for.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms slow morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State. Heavy rain and storms pushed through the Tri-State just as the morning commute picked up. The heaviest rain is moving out but steady pockets of rain will continue to soak the region. We are...
WKRC
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
wyso.org
Cincinnati astronomer says watching the green comet will NOT be out of this world
Dean Regas says he doesn't want to be the bearer of bad news, but the green comet is overhyped. You know, the comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) that's making its first appearance in 50,000 years. The Cincinnati Observatory astronomer says even if you have a small telescope, the green...
wnewsj.com
Police contact FBI about Pitzer case
WILMINGTON — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case. Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.
police1.com
Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
WLWT 5
Airbnb prepares for fans as hotel prices skyrocket
CINCINNATI — As fans prepare for Wild Card Weekend, many are looking for a place to stay close by and on a budget. But all the buzz of the game has prices of places to stay, skyrocketing. And when prices come into play you might want to rethink that hotel room and consider an Airbnb, especially if traveling with a group for the Bengals playoff season.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
