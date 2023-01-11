Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
The City's Going to Court, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on lawsuits, abortion news, weed issues and more.
CityBeat Streets: Six Cincinnatians Reveal Neighborhood Secrets
CityBeat is hitting the streets to ask locals about a different topic each week.
Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
dayton.com
Inaugural event celebrating Black-owned wineries to take place in Liberty Twp.
A first-time event celebrating African-American winemakers and Black vintners internationally will be conducted next month at a banquet hall in Liberty Twp. The inaugural Black Wine Fest will take place at the Sugar Loft Events II in the Liberty Center’s Foundry Mall building in Butler County’s Liberty Twp. on Feb. 18.
Fox 19
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
Fox 19
Rhinegeist selling ‘Jungle Cat’ cans, announces playoff watch party
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery is primed for a Bengals’ playoff run. Rhinegeist, located in Over-the-Rhine, has brought back its “Jungle Cat Limited Edition” cans of the brewery’s Cheetah lager. Distribution is currently limited to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, a Rhinegeist spokesperson confirmed.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
Fox 19
Chili Fest returns to Findlay Market Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking for an activity before the Bengals/Ravens playoff game, Findlay Market’s annual tasting event, Chili Fest, returns this Sunday. Online sales closed Saturday at 4 p.m., but there is a limited supply of tickets available at Findlay Market’s Market Center from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Ticket options are five sample tickets for $10 or $20 for 12 sample tickets.
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn’t get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder...
wvxu.org
Ohio law has housing advocates concerned, rifts among the Ohio GOP and more top stories
Housing advocates worry a new Ohio law could make millions of dollars in rental assistance impossible to distribute. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll dive into their concerns and hear how it impacts affordable housing projects. Then, the Hamilton County Republican Party needs a new leader at a time when the...
Fox 19
Jan. 13 kicks off the Cincinnati Zoo’s first Penguin Parade of the year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chillier temperatures call for the start of Penguin Days at the Cincinnati Zoo. The notorious Penguin Parade begins Friday where families and zoo-goers can watch the king penguins march from the zoo’s Bird House to the Children’s Zoo entrance and back. “The zoo is still...
The New Pornographers to Perform at Cincinnati's Memorial Hall in May
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 13.
Cincinnati CityBeat
25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already
Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
WKRC
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
WKRC
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Lebanon changes abortion 'aiding' and 'abetting' laws after suit filed by ACLU, organizations
LEBANON, Ohio — The city of Lebanon has changed stipulations surrounding criminal prosecution of those "aiding" and "abetting" people seeking to access legal abortion services. On Thursday, the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and other Ohio abortion rights organizations announced the drop of a lawsuit due to the...
