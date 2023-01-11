ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Libby Shively McAvoy

Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Rhinegeist selling ‘Jungle Cat’ cans, announces playoff watch party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery is primed for a Bengals’ playoff run. Rhinegeist, located in Over-the-Rhine, has brought back its “Jungle Cat Limited Edition” cans of the brewery’s Cheetah lager. Distribution is currently limited to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, a Rhinegeist spokesperson confirmed.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chili Fest returns to Findlay Market Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking for an activity before the Bengals/Ravens playoff game, Findlay Market’s annual tasting event, Chili Fest, returns this Sunday. Online sales closed Saturday at 4 p.m., but there is a limited supply of tickets available at Findlay Market’s Market Center from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Ticket options are five sample tickets for $10 or $20 for 12 sample tickets.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already

Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH

