Why Foster City wants to cull geese

There’s been numerous stories making the headlines revolving the question of how to best live with wildlife in a city. This past summer, Foster City, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area entered the national spotlight because of the uproar it caused amongst residents and readers across the country – the City’s decided on a controversial plan to kill its local geese.
FOSTER CITY, CA
Suit filed against SF for diesel generators at Hunters Point ‘vehicle triage center’

The suit asks the U.S. District Court to enjoin the city from violating the act and requests civil penalties of up to $109,000 per day for each violation. The center sits on the San Francisco Bay in a remote parking lot at the water's edge, just across an inlet from Hunters Point. The city leases the site from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Funding for A’s proposed ballpark takes a hit

The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city's Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money. The city has been securing dollars for the offsite infrastructure needed to...
OAKLAND, CA
Django Reinhardt, Captain Beefheart, and MLK

Pioneering jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt (born January 23, 1910) will be honored as musicians from the Bay Area and beyond gather next weekend in Berkeley for the annual birthday celebration at the Freight & Salvage. Join host Devon Strolovitch for a preview along with birthday salutes to Captain Beefheart and Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday, January 15 at 4 pm.
BERKELEY, CA
Sights and Sounds: Thaddeus Howze

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Thaddeus Howze. He’s a writer and editor for scifi.radio. Pier 15. San Francisco. It’s an interactive museum where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

