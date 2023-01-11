ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

3 doses of Narcan used to revive 1-year-old, Iowa mom arrested

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said a one-year-old girl had to be given three doses of Narcan after her mother brought her to a Des Moines hospital unresponsive on New Year’s Day. The mother is now charged in the case.

Cainyona Gates Thomas, 20, has been charged with neglect of a dependent person, a Class C felony. She was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and is being held on a bond of $10,000.

Police said Gates Thomas brought her daughter to Broadlawns Hospital on January 1st because she was unresponsive. The child was revived after three doses of Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, were administered.

A search warrant was executed at Gates Thomas’ apartment in the 3200 block of 30th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said drug paraphernalia was found in the search.

Court documents in the case said Gates Thomas admitted to police that she had been using Percocet for the last four months. She also told investigators that the day her daughter became unresponsive, she had allowed the child to be around people who had been smoking Percocet.

An order of protection has been put in place prohibiting contact between Gates Thomas and her daughter. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 20.

