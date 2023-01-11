ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown University mourns student who died in weekend bicycle crash

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
PROVIDENCE — A Brown University student who was reported missing late last week was killed when he crashed his bike inside a construction area near the Henderson Bridge, according to East Providence police.

A medical examiner determined that Jeffrey Schlyer died from a fractured spine and ruled the death an accident, East Providence police Capt. James Nelson said Wednesday.

A friend of Schlyer's found him in the construction area Sunday morning, just before 10 a.m., and East Providence firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene, Nelson said.

Friends had reported Schlyer missing to Providence police on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., he added.

Schlyer was an undergraduate studying applied mathematics, according to a letter that Brown University administrators sent to the campus community on Wednesday.

"We recognize the impact this loss will have on community members at Brown and beyond, and we will continue to work to support Jeff’s family and friends over the coming days," says the joint letter from the college's dean, Rashid Zia, and from Brown's vice president for campus life, Eric Estes.

Schlyer, who graduated from New Milford High School in Connecticut in 2018, was an avid rower.

In 2016, he had competed as a member of the U.S. National Youth Rowing Team in Rotterdam.

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Schlyer made lasting friendships with his classmates and teammates at Brown, says the administrators' letter.

He worked in the Rockefeller Library and he adored libraries and historical societies, the letter says.

"He loved biking, music, and snowboarding," it says, "and he was passionate about exploring nature at every opportunity he had."

The precise timing of Schyler's weekend accident remained uncertain for police investigators on Wednesday, Nelson said.

At some point, early Saturday morning, Schlyer made a video and sent it to a friend in Italy.

In the video, Schlyer was stationary, sitting on his bike in a location that appeared to be along Massasoit Avenue near a zone of construction at the Henderson Bridge, Nelson said.

Later, Schlyer was riding within that construction area when he crashed, Nelson said.

It wasn't clear what had brought him into the construction area, which is partially fenced off, he said.

Schlyer's Brown friends launched a group on Facebook in an attempt to find him.

"Jeff approached the world with kindness and brought joy and laughter to all those he encountered," wrote the Brown administrators. "He will be deeply missed by his family, girlfriend, friends, and many others."

