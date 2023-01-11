ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

By paige.boyd
 3 days ago

Source: Robert Prange / Getty


Earlier this week, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from this year’s Australian Open , leaving fans to show concern for the 25-year-old. After all, she has been open with her mental health journey and her decision to drop out of several big tennis tournaments in the past. Well, Osaka has put those fears to rest because, as it turns out, she has a very different reason to withdraw this time…

The reason: She’s PREGNANT!

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Osaka took to Twitter to share her life update with a sonogram and a note. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least,” she writes, “but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.”

Osaka, who has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019, continues, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,” haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one ’cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

She finishes with a sidenote: “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Well said, Naomi. Congrats!

