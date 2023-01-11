The Last of Us is a story that has transcended its medium. Created by Naughty Dog studios in 2013, The Last of Us Part I is a video game that takes the player on an unforgettable journey in a world ravaged by a zombie-esque apocalypse [the Cordyceps brain infection pandemic]. Joel and Ellie must travel across the country in the hopes of making a cure and saving the last remnants of humanity. What makes The Last of Us Part I such a masterclass in storytelling is that from the opening sequence, you are invested in both Joel and Ellie as characters and want to see them survive their year-long adventure across the country.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO