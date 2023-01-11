ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Man-made snow; Limit on repeat ballot measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Rather than...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Shipbuilding in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 36 years, KELOLAND Photojournalist Mike Simundson is turning his KELO camera on and off for the last time Friday. Over the years Mike has held many roles, from photographer to producer and reporter. We’re looking back at one of his many stories to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jackley back to work at Attorney General’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a tumultuous few years, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is returning to normal with former Attorney General Marty Jackley back on the job as AG. Jackley is back on familiar ground after being elected by voters in November. He was Attorney...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KELOLAND TV

$200 million for South Dakota housing clears hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel gave its endorsement Thursday to $200 million of loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee endorsed it 8-1. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration. The Legislature approved a somewhat similar...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Effort to increase safety signals after fatal Harrisburg train crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A month after a deadly train crash south of Harrisburg, an effort is now underway to increase safety measures at the crash site. A father, mother and daughter were all in their pickup when it collided with the train on 274th street, seriously injuring 44-year old Phil Torgerson and killing 45-year-old Jen and their 12-year-old daughter Kaylee.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow. It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.
TEA, SD
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?

South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
dakotanewsnow.com

Teacher shortage continues to worsen in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed increase of state aid for education went down from Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 to FY 2024. According to a report by Stu Whitney from South Dakota News Watch, this is a cause of concern for the future of teachers in South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy