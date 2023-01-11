Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEVN
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
KELOLAND TV
Taxpayer watchdog in South Dakota seeks to increase its salaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A taxpayer’s watchdog in South Dakota wants to increase the starting wage for new auditors so it can continue to its high level of work, said auditor general Russell Olson on Friday morning. Olson was at the Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations...
KELOLAND TV
Man-made snow; Limit on repeat ballot measures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Rather than...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
How are pheasants and birds coping with the winter weather?
Songbirds may be shivering and pheasants may be searching for cover as they cope with the winter weather that started in early December in South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Shipbuilding in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 36 years, KELOLAND Photojournalist Mike Simundson is turning his KELO camera on and off for the last time Friday. Over the years Mike has held many roles, from photographer to producer and reporter. We’re looking back at one of his many stories to...
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
KELOLAND TV
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
KELOLAND TV
Jackley back to work at Attorney General’s Office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a tumultuous few years, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is returning to normal with former Attorney General Marty Jackley back on the job as AG. Jackley is back on familiar ground after being elected by voters in November. He was Attorney...
KELOLAND TV
The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
KELOLAND TV
$200 million for South Dakota housing clears hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel gave its endorsement Thursday to $200 million of loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee endorsed it 8-1. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration. The Legislature approved a somewhat similar...
KELOLAND TV
Effort to increase safety signals after fatal Harrisburg train crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A month after a deadly train crash south of Harrisburg, an effort is now underway to increase safety measures at the crash site. A father, mother and daughter were all in their pickup when it collided with the train on 274th street, seriously injuring 44-year old Phil Torgerson and killing 45-year-old Jen and their 12-year-old daughter Kaylee.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
KELOLAND TV
$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow. It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.
Snow Fleas??? Yep, They’re A Thing In North Dakota!
Chances are you've seen these creatures before but didn't know it.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting justified; Online shopping scams; Huset’s Speedway upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting from last November, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.
dakotanewsnow.com
Teacher shortage continues to worsen in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed increase of state aid for education went down from Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 to FY 2024. According to a report by Stu Whitney from South Dakota News Watch, this is a cause of concern for the future of teachers in South Dakota.
Comments / 1