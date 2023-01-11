Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate
Wonder Woman will be part of the new DCU, James Gunn says
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Zack Snyder Fans Are Already Trying To Get DC To Change Leadership, And They've Got 'Fire James Gunn' Trending On Twitter
Ever since James Gunn took over DC Films, Zack Snyder fans have campaigned for his firing. And calls have increased in recent days.
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Actors Who Refused Roles In Christopher Nolan Movies
Today, Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, a filmmaker who stars big and small clamor to work with. His 2023 magnum opus, the biopic, "Oppenheimer," assembles a stacked roster of talent that includes veteran A-listers like Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, hot up-and-comers like Jack Quaid and Florence Pugh, and even some of his favorite returning collaborators like Cillian Murphy and Gary Oldman. Known for much more than his blockbuster "Batman" trilogy, Nolan has been lauded for sci-fi masterpieces like "Inception," historical epics such as "Dunkirk," and thrillers like "Memento."
AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe
The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Bob Odenkirk's Lucky Hank Gets AMC Premiere Date — Watch a New Teaser
Bob Odenkirk is feeling Lucky. The Better Call Saul alum’s new series Lucky Hank will premiere Sunday, March 19 on AMC, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Along with the premiere date, AMC released a new teaser for the dramedy — which you can watch above — with Odenkirk’s college professor Hank staring into the camera as we hear him say, “I’ve always been a difficult man. I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That’s my lane.” Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus...
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie
Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
Popculture
HBO Max Removes Hundreds of 'Looney Tunes' Cartoons
HBO Max has removed a huge chunk of its Looney Tunes catalog without any explanation, to fans' horror. The streamer removed Season 16 through Season 31 of the classic Looney Tunes shorts sometime this week – 256 out of the 511 episodes that were available. With all the big changes at HBO Max lately, this sudden change has fans on edge.
bleedingcool.com
How DC Comics Planned To Ruin Batman: The 5G Files Chapter One
The 5G Files is Bleeding Cool's attempt to look at the DC reboot/relaunch that wasn't, and how the characters would have been affected. Consider this the big What If that almost was. Today begins a new series on Bleeding Cool, The 5G Files, looking at the aborted-but-not-quite relaunch/reboot planned for...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Batman’ named as the best comic book movie of 2022, heated argument inevitably follows
As always tends to be the case, 2022 was another weird and wonderful year for the humble comic book adaptation, with audiences experiencing plenty of highs and lows along the way. While the debate over which title can be deemed the finest has been raging for months already, Rotten Tomatoes has stepped in to place The Batman on the highest pedestal of all.
netflixjunkie.com
SNYDER APPROVED! Beloved Director Zack Snyder Adds to the Flame for Getting Snyder-Verse to Netflix and Ditch DCEU
Could Netflix save the Snyderverse? Fans were led down big time when Henry Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman. That was likely due to James Gunn wanting to change plans for the next decade of DC studios. Not only Cavill but even Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck’s Batman were cut out for good.
Collider
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
Comments / 0