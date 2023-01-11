Read full article on original website
Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff speaks out against new assault weapons ban
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against the new assault weapons ban in Illinois. He’s not the only law enforcement official who says the new law is unconstitutional. “Myself and many other law enforcement leaders understand this act violates the second amendment of...
Illinois sheriffs won't enforce assault-weapons ban
The Protect Illinois Communities Act is hailed by its supporters as an important step in reducing violent crime in the state. But not everyone in Illinois is in favor of the law.
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
Sheriff’s Association Warns of Phone Scam Soliciting Donations to Fight Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning the public of a scam related to the recent Illinois gun ban. According to a telephone solicitation scam alert by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on Friday, residents in Illinois are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban.
Illinois becomes 9th state to pass ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The debate over gun control has been a heated and ongoing one in the United States, with many sides pushing for various degrees of restrictions on weapon ownership.
Illinois governor, sheriffs spar over semiautomatic gun law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — To the scores of sheriffs in Illinois who reportedly have vowed not to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons that took effect this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a succinct answer: Yes, you will. Nine in 10 of the state’s sheriffs, joining with gun-rights advocates...
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471
Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam
Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
