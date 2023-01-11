ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Fire officials suspect accelerant used to burn Helmerich Park playground

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The playground at Helmerich Park is no more after someone burned the structure to the ground. The Tulsa Fire Department says the fire was started at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, and made quick work of the two-year-old plastic ship playground set, leaving almost nothing left.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Green Country Volunteer Fire Department lays firefighter to rest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A firefighter with the Green Country Volunteer Fire Department was laid to rest Thursday. Lynn Hopper had been very involved in the GCVFD and is remembered as being a "big old teddy bear." The Sand Springs Fire Department covered GCVFD's district during the funeral and...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Muskogee man dies in Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Muskogee man has died after getting into an accident with a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 61-year-old John Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other driver was uninjured. Troopers are still investigating...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Skiatook man has died after getting into a head-on collision in Osage County Thursday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bradly Prather was driving his truck eastbound on County Road 2130 when he crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Prather...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP recovers stolen vehicle submerged in Ft. Gibson Lake

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen vehicle in Ft. Gibson Lake on Thursday. OHP says they found the 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup submerged in approximately 25 feet of water on the east edge of Ft. Gibson Lake. The vehicle was then...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Stillwater man with dementia found safe by police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Stillwater man suffering from dementia, paranoia and a neuro-cognitive disorder. Stillwater police say Franklin Kendrick was last seen leaving his residence in Stillwater Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. Family told police that Kendrick may be trying to...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Kendall Whittier Main Street offers grants for small businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall Whittier Main Street is offering a new grant opportunity to business and property owners within the KWMS area. The Relief and Capital Improvement Grant offers between $1,000 and $10,000 reimbursement funding. With two parts, the grants are aimed at crisis and emergency relief and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Chili Bowl Nationals racer recovering in hospital after crash Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Ashton Torgerson's father provided an update on Ashton's condition, saying he passed multiple cognitive tests and has no broken bones. He is being held for observation at Saint Francis Hospital. “The whole racing community has just been amazing," said Danny Torgerson, Ashton's father. "It...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arrest made in Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

