KTUL
Fire officials suspect accelerant used to burn Helmerich Park playground
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The playground at Helmerich Park is no more after someone burned the structure to the ground. The Tulsa Fire Department says the fire was started at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, and made quick work of the two-year-old plastic ship playground set, leaving almost nothing left.
KTUL
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
KTUL
Green Country Volunteer Fire Department lays firefighter to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A firefighter with the Green Country Volunteer Fire Department was laid to rest Thursday. Lynn Hopper had been very involved in the GCVFD and is remembered as being a "big old teddy bear." The Sand Springs Fire Department covered GCVFD's district during the funeral and...
KTUL
Muskogee man dies in Creek County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Muskogee man has died after getting into an accident with a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 61-year-old John Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other driver was uninjured. Troopers are still investigating...
KTUL
Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
KTUL
Man dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Skiatook man has died after getting into a head-on collision in Osage County Thursday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bradly Prather was driving his truck eastbound on County Road 2130 when he crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Prather...
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
KTUL
Stillwater police warn community of alleged theft ring targeting dealerships
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is warning the community of a theft ring that is happening in the area. Police say suspects are targeting businesses by fraudulent purchases of equipment. The suspect will allegedly enter the business and talk with a salesman. They will then provide...
KTUL
OHP recovers stolen vehicle submerged in Ft. Gibson Lake
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen vehicle in Ft. Gibson Lake on Thursday. OHP says they found the 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup submerged in approximately 25 feet of water on the east edge of Ft. Gibson Lake. The vehicle was then...
KTUL
Police investigating after man shot 4 times outside of west Tulsa apartments
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot outside of the Parkview Terrace Apartments in west Tulsa. Officers said a man in his 40's was shot four times outside of the complex. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officers...
KTUL
Citizen K9 steps in to help Tulsa County deputies find wanted woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office got help from a furry friend Thursday night. While responding to a 911 hang-up call, deputies came into contact with a 44-year-old woman named Rosetta Almy. Deputies learned that Almy had warrants for her arrest out of Rogers County. Almy...
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
KTUL
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
KTUL
Bixby announces new fire station headquarters, will increase ambulance units in community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Bixby announced Wednesday that it will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bixby Fire Department Headquarters. The new facility is critical to launching the BFD's EMS ambulance service as approved in the April 2021 Bond Proposition #1 election. The new...
KTUL
74-year-old Stillwater man with dementia found safe by police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Stillwater man suffering from dementia, paranoia and a neuro-cognitive disorder. Stillwater police say Franklin Kendrick was last seen leaving his residence in Stillwater Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. Family told police that Kendrick may be trying to...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KTUL
Owasso police plan to run emphasis enforcement on red-light runners over next few weeks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department announced Friday that officers will be conducting special emphasis traffic enforcement against red-light runners over the next few weeks. Officers said the enforcement will take place at various traffic signals throughout the city. OPD said red light running, also known as...
KTUL
Kendall Whittier Main Street offers grants for small businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall Whittier Main Street is offering a new grant opportunity to business and property owners within the KWMS area. The Relief and Capital Improvement Grant offers between $1,000 and $10,000 reimbursement funding. With two parts, the grants are aimed at crisis and emergency relief and...
KTUL
Chili Bowl Nationals racer recovering in hospital after crash Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Ashton Torgerson's father provided an update on Ashton's condition, saying he passed multiple cognitive tests and has no broken bones. He is being held for observation at Saint Francis Hospital. “The whole racing community has just been amazing," said Danny Torgerson, Ashton's father. "It...
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
