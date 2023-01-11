ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcduffie County, GA

Proposed McDuffie County solar farm to go before commission

By Renetta DuBose
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbSO1_0kBUdyyV00

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of short term jobs, a few permanent ones and lots of power may come through the western end of the CSRA and across the state. McDuffie County leaders are working to bring renewable energy to this part of Georgia.

We spoke with McDuffie County Community Development’s Jason Smith about the project. He said, “Development is moving westward from Augusta. It has been for years. We know it’s kind of moving past Martinez and Evans and moving down I-20 to the Grovetown area. With Amazon in the Harlem area, we know that exit 175 in McDuffie County is the next logical step from that.” He added leaders welcome people to try to come to their part of town.

That’s what Rock House Solar aims to do. It’s a proposed 325 megawatts capacity solar panel farm. The developer, EDF Renewables , already started the process, getting the needed variance to exceed the solar land limit, which is 25 acres. It will occupy a large area cultivated by the timber industry along Randall Hunt Road between Hampton Davis and Old White Oak roads.

“I think Georgia kind of compared to other states in the south and southeast is relatively underdeveloped when it comes to solar,” said Project Developer Telemachos (Telly) Manos. “So, there is a lot of opportunity space for developers to come in and build new facilities.”

Manos added the selected space in the town of Dearing is well connected, close to Georgia Power’s substation, which it plans to tap into, with plenty of undeveloped land around it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmQje_0kBUdyyV00

The above map represents the 2,915 acres available for the project. But, Manos stressed the final footprint will be about 1800 acres, complete with a maintenance building and access roads.

He said, “The electricity that we’re going to be producing is pretty significantly cheaper to what Georgia Power is currently paying from a lot of their other generation sources.”

The $300 to $320 million project would bring 250 construction jobs that would contribute to the local hospitality industry as well as two to four full time jobs and a promise to contract local services such as McDuffie area mowers. The biggest benefit, Manos explained, would be to the increased tax revenue.

“It’s going to be in the form of increased property taxes from this particular project, so it’s going to be an assessed value,” Manos said. “And it’s going to be in the form of sales tax.

The project is still in its infancy. Construction won’t begin until next year. If approved, it would be operational in 2025.

Additionally, EDF plans to become part of the community, giving a helping hand to entities that help people in need, such as the local food bank.

Next, commissioners need to approve the measure on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Plant Vogtle’s 3rd reactor startup delayed due to vibrating pipe

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) – Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado

GMA Saturday – Weather. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Mayor Pro Tempore Brandon Garrett plans to tackle lingering issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioner Brandon Garrett has been named Augusta's new Mayor Pro Tem. He will act in place of the Mayor should there be a need such as absence, or inability to serve. “I was really honored to be chosen by my peers," says Garrett. "I look forward...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken leaders to discuss development commission a part of failed Project Pascalis

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Changes could be coming to the Aiken Municipal Development Commission following several resignations. The group works with developers in the city. “Three lawsuits, several ethics complaints, and numerous signatures on a petition, and they’re finally starting to pay attention,” a plaintiff in one lawsuit against project Kelly Cornelius told NewsChannel 6’s […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta lock and dam closed after strong storms in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions. The agency also said the south ramp is closed. This comes after strong storms hit the CSRA Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken leaders to discuss planning for growth on southside

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken City Council is working to establish more control over the city’s southside development. “I just feel like the city tends to spend money on things that aren’t really necessary,” Chef Ashley Clark told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Businesses, apartments, and two grocery stores are planned for Aiken’s […]
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Former Augusta mayor Davis issues order to keep his office space, furniture, and supplies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The final executive order by former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis is causing some controversy within the city government. As his final executive order, Davis authorized all office space, furniture, furnishings, computer, office machines, and supplies he designated be allowed for him and his transition staff at no cost. Additionally, Davis authorized that his city email access remain active until Mar. 1, 2023. The order says these allowances are "to assure continuity in the execution of the laws and the conduct of the legislative and executive affairs of the City of Augusta government" during the transition from Davis to new mayor Garnett Johnson.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
WRDW-TV

What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office. Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

The Means Report: Mayor Garnett Johnson

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta has a new mayor for the first time in 8 years. Garnett Johnson has big plans for the Garden City. He talks to us about cleaning up Augusta, working with the Commission, and the importance of family. Watch the full interview here and join us every Monday afternoon at 12:30 for […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy