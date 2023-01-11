Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank operations
Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army reported opening fire on fleeing suspects and troops being pelted with rocks during raids. The uptick in West Bank violence continued the trend of 2022, which was...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
Nine killed in mosque attack in Burkina Faso
Nine people were killed when suspected jihadists attacked a mosque in northeastern Burkina Faso, local sources said Thursday. The attack happened at around nightfall on Wednesday in the village of Goulgountou in Burkina's Sahel region, when assailants arrived on motorbikes and herded worshippers inside the mosque, a witness said. "They...
Over 60 people killed in east DR Congo province in 1 week
More than 60 people have been killed during a bloody week in eastern DR Congo's Ituri province, local sources said, as militia attacks plague the turbulent region. Over 120 armed groups roam mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century.
Israelis rally against Netanyahu 'government of shame'
Tens of thousands of people protested in central Tel Aviv Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. Protesters braved the rain for the rally, brandishing signs with slogans decrying a "government of shame" and urging: "bring down the dictator", AFP correspondents said.
France, Germany press Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine
The French and German foreign ministers called Friday on Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, while pressing for deeper ties between the European Union and countries across the continent. "It is important to remember that there is an aggressor and an attacked and it is important that everyone tells...
Israel's top judge slams govt 'attack' with judicial overhaul plans
Israel's top judge lashed out Thursday at the justice minister's controversial plans to overhaul the judicial system, calling it an "unbridled attack" in rare public criticism of the government. Days after entering office as part of Israel's most right-wing government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced last...
UN urges charges dropped in Greek migrant rescue trial
The United Nations on Friday urged all charges to be dropped in a long-delayed Greek trial of 24 migrant rescue workers accused of espionage, including prominent Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini. "Trials like these are deeply concerning because they criminalise life-saving work and set a dangerous precedent," UN rights office spokeswoman...
Zelensky says Russian 'terror' can only be stopped on the battlefield
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday Russian "terror" could only be stopped on the battlefield, after a residential building and energy infrastructure were hit in a new wave of attacks. "Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes, it is. Can it be done in any other way than...
UPDATE 5-Iran executes British-Iranian accused of spying, UK condemns 'barbaric' act
Alireza Akbari was a former Iranian deputy defence minister. Arrested in 2019, he was accused of spying for Britain. Britain had said Iran must not follow through with sentence. (Adds detail from state media report) DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran has executed a British-Iranian national who once served as...
Improved Syria-Turkey ties should seek end to 'occupation': Assad
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday that a Moscow-brokered rapprochement with Turkey should aim for "the end of occupation" by Ankara of parts of Syria. The comment, in a statement from his office, was Assad's first on meetings between ministers from Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade of enmity during Syria's civil war.
'We can handle everything': Ukrainian medics stoic near frontline
Bloodied helmets and body armour cut from dead soldiers are discarded on a roadside leading to Soledar, but the Ukrainian medics waiting there stay focussed on those they can save. Surgeon Vadim, 31, joined the military after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, putting his skills to work "to help the...
Turkey lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet
Turkey on Thursday summoned Sweden's ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope. The diplomatic spat threatened to set back Sweden's efforts to break down NATO member Turkey's resistance...
UN says 'escalating violence' in South Sudan is of 'special concern'
The head of the United Nation mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Nicholas Haysom voices his concern at "escalating violence" in South Sudan, which emerged in late December. Haysom says the situation makes the country one of "the most dangerous places in the world" for aid workers, with three killed already this year.
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming cricket series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. The men's team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three ODI games in March following a tour to India. The Afghanistan Cricket Board...
