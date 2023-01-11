Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
whopam.com
March court date set for alleged gunman in Sharpe Street murder
The alleged gunman in the October, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville is set to go to trial in April. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and defense attorney Ted Shouse agreed to schedule another court hearing in a couple months Wednesday morning for 26-year old Cortez Hairston, Jr. and determine then if that April trial date is feasible.
whvoradio.com
Former Trigg Teacher Avoids Jail Time For Inappropriate Student Relationship
A former Trigg County High School teacher who entered an Alford plea in November to an amended charge of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor appeared in Christian County Circuit Court for formal sentencing Wednesday morning. Ashley Wells was initially charged with first-degree sexual abuse in connection with sexual contact...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Tourism Could Be Fiscal Court’s Focus In 2023
On a Tuesday evening where Judge-Executive Stan Humphries and the Trigg County Fiscal Court had a litany of housekeeping items to tend for the start of a new year, the back-in-the-saddle leader closed with a trio of extremely pressing issues for the community — all of which will likely be a focus for this body in 2023.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Discusses 2023 Budget With Fiscal Court
In a Tuesday evening conference with fiscal court, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree affirmed that his office’s budget for 2023 would hover around $934,250 — a mild 5% increase from last year’s financials. Of that near million, Acree and County Treasurer Lucy Oliver Kyler noted that $167,000...
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Factory Reports Theft
A large amount of money was taken from Huhtamaki on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them...
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
Wedgewood-Houston street turns into one-way road …. There’s strong hope that the Nashville Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) conversion of Houston Street between Martin Street and 4th Avenue South will help improve pedestrian safety. TN man found dead in Center Hill Lake. The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
whvoradio.com
Visit Hopkinsville To Host Kentucky’s Scripps Spelling Regional
It’s official: Visit Hopkinsville will be a regional partner with the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2023. Brooke Jung, executive director for Visit Hopkinsville, announced the news Wednesday afternoon — clarifying that this will be the Commonwealth’s only guarantee a Kentucky student will have for a chance at the highly-respected competition.
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Swinging A Knife At Three Women On Russellville Road
A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Cortez Lewis Jr. followed three women after almost hitting their vehicle on Greenville Road. He reportedly confronted the women when they stopped on Russellville Road and asked if they...
Trial begins for man accused of executing parents in Clarksville cold case
More than a decade later, in July of 2021, the couple’s adoptive son, William Roger Campbell, was arrested while living in Georgia and was extradited back to Tennessee.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
whvoradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
whvoradio.com
Nickel Tax Signatures Delivered To Trigg Circuit Clerk
As of 10 AM Tuesday, County Clerk Carmen Finley was in custody of more than 1,000 signatures — calling for a special referendum of the Trigg County Schools and its plans to implement a state-supported nickel tax on property values for bonding potential and a building fund. Finley noted...
whvoradio.com
One Killed, Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
A century ago, these 5-foot-long snowshoes carried a lawyer through Hopkinsville
