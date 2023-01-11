PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today. As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO