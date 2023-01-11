Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
WTAP
“Hilarity for Neuro Charity” comedy show raises money for a good cause
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local actor and comedian, Cody Hively, hosted a comedy show fundraiser “Hilarity for Neuro Charity” Friday night. Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. Now, he’s made very good progress in his recovery.
WTAP
A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.
WTAP
A mission with nutrition - how a Belpre restaurant aims to foster a healthy lifestyle
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Changed Plate is more than a restaurant. It’s a health education initiative. WTAP stopped by to take a deeper look at the mission for nutrition. Beyond serving food, staff at The Changed Plate teach patrons about healthy living. They offer healthy cooking classes in hopes that people realize nutritious cooking doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task.
WTAP
Washington State Community College student is pursuing her dream
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Vivian Muntz works at Magnum Magnetics for 25 years, became a mother, and most recently a grandmother. Muntz was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and when she went into remission, she decided to chase her dream of going to college. Everyone should chase their dreams according...
WTAP
Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg blues band is going to Memphis for an international competition. The blues band “Generation Gap” is heading to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals in Memphis. Generation Gap is being sponsored through the Huntington Blues Society as the group makes it to this competition.
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
WTAP
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today. As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening January 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, January 12th. All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center. Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta church hosting food drive
MARIETTA — A food drive will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Scammel streets, Marietta. Non-perishable food only, but also accepting cash and checks made out to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.
WTAP
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bittersweet reunion two-and-a-half years in the making took place just off the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 Friday evening. Rachel Day, of Vienna, said her brother, Calvin Gibson, lost his dog Roscoe during the family’s vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Day...
WTAP
Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa partners with HSOP to get dogs adopted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has a unique guest as part of a new partnership. Remy is a dog available for adoption through the Humane Society of Parkersburg that is currently staying at the hotel. The Blennerhassett Hotel is partnering with the Human Society to help...
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
WTAP
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
WDTV
Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city. Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years. “The Chamber of...
Metro News
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has died
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police, Wood County Schools say Jackson Middle School threat not credible
VIENNA — Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said there was “zero evidence” of an alleged threat officers and school officials investigated Tuesday at Jackson Middle School. “It was a rumor that was dispelled very quickly,” he said. A post on the Wood County Schools Facebook page...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
WTAP
HSOP on the dangers of hoarding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
Amesville woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member. The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for […]
