Barca beat Betis on penalties, reach Clasico Super Cup final
Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved twice from the spot to help Barcelona beat Real Betis 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Thursday, setting up a Clasico Spanish Super Cup final. The Catalans will face their bitter rivals Real Madrid on Sunday after Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Valencia on penalties on Wednesday.
Portugal star Felix sent off in Chelsea debut
Joao Felix was sent off in his Chelsea debut as the Portugal star saw red for a reckless lunge on Fulham's Kenny Tete in Thursday's Premier League clash. Felix was dismissed in the 58th minute at Craven Cottage after catching Tete on the shin. The 23-year-old was playing for Chelsea...
Britain Soccer Premier League
Everton fans display a banner at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Chelsea Chants Soccer
FILE - Chelsea fans support their team before the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association's decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Napoli, Roma fans given two-month away game ban after motorway brawl
Napoli and Roma fans have been banned from travelling to away games for two months after last weekend's mass brawl which caused chaos on a major Italian motorway, Italy's Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Hardcore "ultra" supporters of both teams were involved in running battles on the A1 motorway on...
