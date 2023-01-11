Read full article on original website
Related
cuny.edu
Athletics Alumni Day Update for Saturday: Women's Basketball Games Postponed; Rest of Schedule Continues
ARC Arena Floor B-2 Newman Vertical Campus. Calling all former Baruch College student athletes!. Come back to campus and join us for our annual Baruch Athletics Alumni Day in person. The day is meant to reconnect alumni with former teammates, friends, colleagues, and friends of the program. Get ready to cheer the Bearcats on the court and in the pool (full schedule below).
Comments / 0