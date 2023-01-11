ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house. The price tag on one of the most common grocery store purchases is hard to ignore - and it's being blamed on a bird flu spreading through chickens.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Long Awaited Yee-Haw Brewing Co. to Open in Late January

(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) After much anticipation, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is set to open at the end of January! Charles Ellis, General Manager, gave us a tour and showed off the gorgeous space indoors and out. There have been several hoped for opening dates, but...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine builds in for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with the sunshine, we’ll have a cold afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices." Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations. The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Remote Area Medical powers forward with free care as prices increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical used Thursday to prepare the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for the mission’s annual pop-up clinic in East Knoxville. ”This is our hometown, this is our hometown kick-off, this really kicks off the rest of the year for us and we like to go big,” said Brad Sands, a clinic coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Behind the book ‘Hidden Bruises in Holy Places’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — She was married for 30 years. She was a pastor’s wife who counseled congregation members suffering physical or emotional abuse. They had no idea she was a victim, too; a silent victim, until she got out, turned her life around, and wrote a book to help others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon

The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. WATE News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities warn residents about lottery scam

Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. As prices soar Remote Area Medical doubles down on its promise to serve anyone, anywhere. Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County.
KNOXVILLE, TN

