Portland, ME

WPFO

Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine turnpike

A driver crashed into a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine turnpike on Friday, resulting in minor injuries. The crash happened at approximately 2:08 pm around mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Augusta Regional Communication Center had multiple reports...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues

HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

Big Apple robbed in Augusta

The Augusta Police department are investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning at a Big Apple store on Stone Street. According to the caller, an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Falmouth student earns spot in national science competition

FALMOUTH (WGME) – A Falmouth High School student has earned a spot in a national science competition, and he's the only Maine student to do so. Patrick Wahlig has a spot on the "Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300," one the most prestigious competitions for high school seniors. Each...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

York police report drowning death off Harbor Beach

YORK (WGME) -- The York Police Department says there was a drowning death off Harbor Beach Friday. Police say they received the call about the drowning around 3:55 p.m. A rescue boat found the victim and was able to get them back to shore. After resuscitation attempts, the victim was...
YORK, ME
WPFO

Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler withdraws request for protection order

A judge reportedly dismissed a protection order complaint on Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old, according to the Boothbay Register. On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive."
EDGECOMB, ME
WPFO

Deputy justified in shooting and killing Maine teen in Limerick, AG says

LIMERICK (WGME) -- A York County Sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly armed with a gun and a machete in Limerick in 2019, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Surveillance video from the Dollar General store in Limerick shows 16-year-old Christopher Camacho...
LIMERICK, ME
WPFO

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline resigns weeks after being put on leave

BUXTON (WGME) – Buxton's embattled police chief has abruptly resigned. On Wednesday night, the Buxton Select Board accepted the resignation of now former Police Chief Troy Cline. It's not clear why the chief resigned, but as CBS13 first reported last month, he was put on paid administrative leave back...
BUXTON, ME
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Convicted felon allegedly found in possession of gun, drugs in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police say they arrested a convicted felon for having a gun. The suspect also allegedly had six loaded firearm magazines and cocaine on him. Police responded to Woodford Street after getting a report about “suspicious activity.”. When officers arrived, police say they found 35-year-old Tyson...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

Homeowner, dog escape from fire that destroyed house in Lovell

LOVELL (WGME) -- A massive fire in Lovell Village Thursday night is under investigation. The fire rekindled around 5 a.m., bringing firefighters back to the scene at Main Street and Christian Hill Road. No one was injured and the homeowner was able to escape with his dog. The house is...
LOVELL, ME

