WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
WPFO
Augusta solar project sparks controversy over where panels may be manufactured
PORTLAND (WGME) – A large solar project in Augusta is sparking some controversy. The issue is centered around who manufactured the solar panels and where. The Maine DOT says work began on three solar arrays back in August. They are located inside the I-95 interchanges at exits 109 and...
WPFO
Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine turnpike
A driver crashed into a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine turnpike on Friday, resulting in minor injuries. The crash happened at approximately 2:08 pm around mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Augusta Regional Communication Center had multiple reports...
WPFO
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
WPFO
No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
WPFO
Rent control plan in South Portland appears to be moving forward
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rent control plan in South Portland appears to be moving ahead. Most city councilors showed support Tuesday for an ordinance that would cap rent increases in the city at 10 percent for landlords who own 15 or more units. Landlords who own fewer than 15...
WPFO
Portland schools working to repay contributions that never made it to retirement plans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As Portland Public Schools works to rectify issues with its payroll system , the CBS13 I-Team has learned the problems have also impacted retirement benefits for many employees. The I-Team has learned despite retirement deductions being taken out of employee paychecks, those contributions were not making it...
WPFO
Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues
HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
WPFO
Big Apple robbed in Augusta
The Augusta Police department are investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning at a Big Apple store on Stone Street. According to the caller, an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.
WPFO
Falmouth student earns spot in national science competition
FALMOUTH (WGME) – A Falmouth High School student has earned a spot in a national science competition, and he's the only Maine student to do so. Patrick Wahlig has a spot on the "Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300," one the most prestigious competitions for high school seniors. Each...
WPFO
Court documents: Police could charge another suspect in connection with Berwick murder
PORTLAND (WGME) – A New Hampshire man has been charged with the murder of a Berwick man. Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Lafrenier of Rochester made his first court appearance Friday. Court documents show there could also be another suspect charged in this case. Lafrenier has been in trouble with the law...
WPFO
York police report drowning death off Harbor Beach
YORK (WGME) -- The York Police Department says there was a drowning death off Harbor Beach Friday. Police say they received the call about the drowning around 3:55 p.m. A rescue boat found the victim and was able to get them back to shore. After resuscitation attempts, the victim was...
WPFO
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler withdraws request for protection order
A judge reportedly dismissed a protection order complaint on Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old, according to the Boothbay Register. On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive."
WPFO
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
WPFO
Deputy justified in shooting and killing Maine teen in Limerick, AG says
LIMERICK (WGME) -- A York County Sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly armed with a gun and a machete in Limerick in 2019, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Surveillance video from the Dollar General store in Limerick shows 16-year-old Christopher Camacho...
WPFO
Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline resigns weeks after being put on leave
BUXTON (WGME) – Buxton's embattled police chief has abruptly resigned. On Wednesday night, the Buxton Select Board accepted the resignation of now former Police Chief Troy Cline. It's not clear why the chief resigned, but as CBS13 first reported last month, he was put on paid administrative leave back...
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
WPFO
Convicted felon allegedly found in possession of gun, drugs in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police say they arrested a convicted felon for having a gun. The suspect also allegedly had six loaded firearm magazines and cocaine on him. Police responded to Woodford Street after getting a report about “suspicious activity.”. When officers arrived, police say they found 35-year-old Tyson...
WPFO
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
WPFO
Homeowner, dog escape from fire that destroyed house in Lovell
LOVELL (WGME) -- A massive fire in Lovell Village Thursday night is under investigation. The fire rekindled around 5 a.m., bringing firefighters back to the scene at Main Street and Christian Hill Road. No one was injured and the homeowner was able to escape with his dog. The house is...
