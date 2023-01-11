Read full article on original website
Maine high school basketball undergoes major changes in reclassification proposal
Maine high school basketball could have a much different look next season. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee approved a reclassification draft on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would remove Class AA and add a statewide division for Maine’s smallest schools, among other changes. Classes A, B, C and...
University of Maine School of Law holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation
PORTLAND, Maine — University of Maine School of Law held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of renovations on a new location at 300 Fore Street. The law school was previously located on the University of Southern Maine campus. School officials say the new centralized location,...
GSB Cancels Classes Due to Hoax
(Updated) For the second time in two months, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
Maine student in nation's most prestigious math and science competition
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth High School senior Patrick Wahlig is working towards being a scientist. His research so far could even be taking him to Washington D.C. in March. On Tuesday, Patrick was named Maine's only scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition: the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
Maine Law opens new Portland campus
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Maine School of Law celebrated the opening of its new campus on Thursday. The school, now located at 300 Fore St. in Portland, held an open house. Maine Law faculty, members of the public, as well as Gov. Janet Mills, attended the event.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in Maine
If you are looking for something to do this weekend or would like to get the kids out of the house, then here are some events going on this weekend that you might want to consider. Unfortunately, the annual ice fishing derby in Dexter was canceled due to poor ice conditions, along with two other derbies scheduled for this weekend. You can still buy tickets for the Dexter raffle with crossbow and firearm prizes. See the details listed below. Enjoy your weekend!
$4 million grant to bolster mental health services in midcoast
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Midcoast Mainers needing mental health care will hopefully find better access in the near future. Jayne Van Bramer, the CEO of Sweetser, explained how a new $4 million federal grant will bolster staff and services including crisis care and substance use treatment at the nonprofit's Brunswick office.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Youth suicides may be on the rise as students return to school, study suggests
HALLOWELL, Maine — We have heard time and time again how isolating the COVID-19 pandemic has been for many people, but some adolescents may be feeling differently. “We've seen the pandemic make an impact on mental health just in general,” Angela Haley from Northern Light Health Acadia Hospital said.
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
Thank You Dr. Shah!
Let’s give a shout out to a guy who sometimes had a thankless job, but always did it with class, grace, and a great sense of humor!. Yesterday, when Governor Janet Mills announced that Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, had been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it made me a little sad, so I thought this would be the perfect time to show him a little love and appreciation for the amazing work he did here in the State of Maine.
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
Maine saw most state park campers ever in 2022
POWNAL, Maine — Wednesday was a chilly day for a bike ride. But James, a structural engineer from Rhode Island, took a beautiful lunchtime bike ride through Bradbury Mountain State Park. While he largely had the park to himself that day, James and many others have been taking a break by camping.
Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
Paris school board members who supported gender identity policy recalled in vote
PARIS, Maine — Residents in the town of Paris, Maine voted 333 to 243 to recall two MSAD 17 school board members who backed a proposed student gender-identity policy. Voters recalled school board members Sarah Otterson and Julia Lester. Lester resigned from the board before the election. The town has since filled her position.
Comments / 0