ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is alerting the public about special training taking place on Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting the training in the 8000 block of E. Douglas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Added police presence planned for Campus HS following reported threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A threat reported in the Haysville school district prompted plans for additional security at Campus High School at least for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Information from the Haysville school district said the district was made aware of a threat of a school shooting Wednesday. The district said the tip about the threat was made anonymously to Wichita Crime Stoppers, and the threat “was vague in nature, and did not include the names of any specific individuals targeted in the threat.”
HAYSVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Person hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person hit by a vehicle in southeast Wichita died from their injuries, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Harry and Woodlawn at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, there was an initial report of the person hit by the vehicle being in very critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after 60 years in Wichita. Updated: 23 hours ago. A longtime Wichita business is preparing to close its doors for good. Space X president...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose. Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on the case...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy