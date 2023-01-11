Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is alerting the public about special training taking place on Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting the training in the 8000 block of E. Douglas.
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
KWCH.com
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
KWCH.com
K-9 Sal joins Arkansas City PD as support dog for first responders
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Sal is a police dog of a different breed. His assignment does not include sniffing for drugs or running a track on a fugitive. Sal’s primary assignment is to support the men and women of the Arkansas City Police Department and area first responders.
KWCH.com
Added police presence planned for Campus HS following reported threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A threat reported in the Haysville school district prompted plans for additional security at Campus High School at least for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Information from the Haysville school district said the district was made aware of a threat of a school shooting Wednesday. The district said the tip about the threat was made anonymously to Wichita Crime Stoppers, and the threat “was vague in nature, and did not include the names of any specific individuals targeted in the threat.”
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
KWCH.com
Person hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person hit by a vehicle in southeast Wichita died from their injuries, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Harry and Woodlawn at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, there was an initial report of the person hit by the vehicle being in very critical condition.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after 60 years in Wichita. Updated: 23 hours ago. A longtime Wichita business is preparing to close its doors for good. Space X president...
Hutchinson man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of distributing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.
Man charged after stealing car in Wichita with girl inside, driving to Oklahoma
Benjamin Brady, 34, has been charged after stealing a car that had a little girl inside of it.
KWCH.com
Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose. Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on the case...
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County leaders, stakeholders address issue of homelessness
Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after 60 years in Wichita. A longtime Wichita business is preparing to close its doors for good. Space X president visits Wichita as Air Capital aims for space work. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST. The Air Capital continues to aim for...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
WIBW
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
2 seriously injured in north Wichita when a truck crashes into a tree
Rescue crews found a damaged pickup truck resting in a tree with two occupants trapped inside.
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Comments / 7