WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A threat reported in the Haysville school district prompted plans for additional security at Campus High School at least for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Information from the Haysville school district said the district was made aware of a threat of a school shooting Wednesday. The district said the tip about the threat was made anonymously to Wichita Crime Stoppers, and the threat “was vague in nature, and did not include the names of any specific individuals targeted in the threat.”

HAYSVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO