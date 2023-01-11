ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 63-year-old woman fatally shot at Pinnon Meats in Rockford

By Andy Carrigan, Rockford Register Star
A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on Rockford's northwest side, and now police need the community's help identifying the suspect.

Rockford police released the victim's age and gender Wednesday evening on the department's Twitter page.

Rockford police posted about the shooting on Twitter around 4 p.m. saying an adult woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Pinnon Meats at North Court and Fulton streets.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's office confirmed with the Register Star they were called to Pinnon Meats, 2324 N. Court St., in Rockford for one fatality. The coroner's office did not provide additional information, however.

Thursday morning, police said the suspect robbed the victim and took her belongings. During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim, according to police.

The suspect then drove off in the victim's car. Police later found the car abandoned in the 2000 block of Douglas Street in Rockford.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

Pinnon Meats took to Facebook on Thursday morning saying, "We are temporarily closed for business. Your support is truly appreciated. Thank you."

Bridget Shull, a 12-year Court Street resident, was more concerned about the business than for her safety.

"They have an awesome business, and I hope this doesn't hurt their store," Shull said.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police: 63-year-old woman fatally shot at Pinnon Meats in Rockford

Okie7491
3d ago

We were going to order holiday meat from there. many years ago bought meat from there. Told, Daughter to dangerous even in daytime. actually we aren't safe anywhere.Scarey

