‘Superstars’ opens the door to KC Chamber, making room for small biz, startups: Apply through Feb. 1

R ecognized as a Small Business Superstar twice in the program’s first two years, More Than a Meal earned a sense of validation from the Chamber’s initiative for emerging, Main Street and startup ventures, said founder Mitch Case.

“One of the awesome things about it — and not so awesome things about it — is I literally have no idea who nominates us,” he explained. “So the fact that there’s somebody out there that’s willing to take the time to give us recognition for the work that we’re doing — and not having to ask for it — it’s a really good feeling that can continue to drive you knowing that you’re making a positive impact.”

Entering its third year, the program is accepting submissions for another round of Superstars, which can be any for-profit small business in the Kansas City metro with fewer than 250 employees. While it’s a program of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, applicants do not need to be Chamber members.

Submissions are being accepted through Feb. 1.

Last year, More Than a Meal — which was founded in 2018 and offers simple yet meaningful dinner kits that you can gift to a family member, friend, colleague, or even yourself — was also recognized as one of the Fan Favorites at the Chamber’s Small Business Showcase . This honor, Case noted, was thanks in part to the Superstars program. Through the program, he was able to join the Chamber at a discounted rate, which allowed him to become more involved in the Chamber’s networking events and community.

“( The Small Business Showcase ) allowed us to set up a booth for nearly no cost while allowing individuals that have never heard of us come over and, again, kind of validate what we’re doing,” he added.

The Chamber recognized 2,200 small businesses in 2022, according to Vicky Kulikov, small business director for the Chamber and a key organizer of the program.

“I feel like we’ve created some enthusiasm within the small business community — to truly celebrate them — and I feel like it’s actually worked,” she said. “It’s been successful. So it’s just fun to see the buzz around the Superstars and people wanting to be a part of it.”

Kulikov said the Superstars program was launched during the pandemic as a way to honor all small businesses during a challenging time.

“We knew that small businesses were struggling during COVID,” she explained. “So we felt like it was extremely important during that time frame that small businesses were celebrated and lifted up in any way we could. And as an organization, we just wanted them to know that we were there supporting the small business community.”

The program is also a way for the Chamber to broaden its reach beyond the businesses that are traditional members, Kulikov said.

“Through Superstars, we’ve been able to connect with minority-owned businesses through partnerships,” she continued. “It’s helping us reach those Black and Brown business owners that we may not have been connecting with previously and showing them that we’re here to support them, as well.”

On top of a discounted rate to join the Chamber, Small Business Superstars receive physical and digital swag that they can use to show off their small business strength and pride, Kulikov noted. They will also be invited to attend the Feb. 22 Small Business Superstars reception.

“I think it helps spur them on,” she added of the program. “I think the recognition just lights that fire under them. (Running a small business) is a hard thing to do. So if we can help push them along, then it’s very satisfying.”

The program is also a great way of making connections with other Chamber members, as well as other Superstars, Case said.

“The staff over there at the Chamber makes sure you get connected with the right people,” he explained. “So we’ve actually had a handful of introductions to some of the Top 10 companies that were nominated last year (for Small Business of the Year) , which has allowed us to sit in front of those owners and has allowed us to work with them.”

He was also able to strike up a conversation with a fellow business owner when he noticed the decal on his storefront.

“It was pretty neat to be able to have a conversation with the other business owner and then just relate to them because they were a startup company, too,” he said. “So we just had a lot of things in common to talk about and (were able to) celebrate each other.”

