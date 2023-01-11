Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 421 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet through early Sunday morning which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO