WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
wfirnews.com
Press Press Merch on the move
Press Press Merch, LLC has purchased a 32,926 square foot mixed-use building from Starkey Road Properties LLC for $1,650,000 and will use the property on Starkey Road next to the Country Store in southwest Roanoke County for their custom screen printing and embroidery. Press Press Merch specializes in custom screen printing and embroidery, as well as posters, postcards, stickers and thousands of promotional products. Their new home has sat vacant for a number of years; Press Press Merch will relocate from its Roanoke City location on Albemarle Avenue.
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage.
WDBJ7.com
Walmart to host Wellness Day; free health screenings and immunizations
ROANOKE and LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Walmart will host their Wellness Day at stores nationwide on Saturday. Roanoke and Lynchburg area residents will be able to receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings, as well as, affordable immunizations for COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, and more at participating pharmacies nationwide.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities who have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
WSLS
Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Starbucks union to rally Friday in hopes of bargaining first contract
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Employees at a Starbucks in Roanoke announced they will host a contract rally Friday. Starbucks store #04567 at The Bridges was one of the first coffee shops in Southwest Virginia to unionize, in 2022. They filed for their election petition in February 2022 and voted unanimously to form the union in June 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Fur on the Mountain opens shop in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop in the NRV for people looking to wash their pets or have dogs groomed. Fur on the Mountain opened a brick and mortar location in Christiansburg. It features professional hair cuts, baths, nail trimmings and “do it yourself” baths.
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Starbucks Union Workers To Hold Contract Rally
Periods of rain later today with isolated storms.
Real estate experts in Roanoke share updates on local housing market
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Inflation has held a heavy impact on buyers and sellers within the housing market. Local experts in Roanoke say the New River Valley area is pretty steady but there have been some recent developments, adding that the recent economy, politics, and weather all play a key role. Principal Broker, Robert Lichtenstein […]
WSLS
Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition
ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
WSLS
Newly renovated YMCA facility in Pulaski County reopens
PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski County YMCA has a brand new renovated facility. Staff held a reopening celebration Thursday afternoon. Pulaski County YMCA‘s Board of Directors invested $250,000 in new lighting in the facility. Other renovations included new floors for basketball courts and some racquetball courts were converted into aerobic spaces.
WSLS
Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools successfully tests new panic button
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is implementing new technology in the classroom to keep children safe. In the past, in case of an emergency, teachers had to notify supervisors, then supervisors would notify the authorities. But now, with just the click of one button, everyone will be notified.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River Saturday
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office, a male body was found in the New River on Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke home a total loss after Thursday morning fire
UPDATE 1/12 11:38 A.M.: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire on the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW. on Thursday morning was an accident. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a house fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Crews say when they got to the home they found heavy fire and black smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes.
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after structure fire in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday morning. Salem Fire-EMS says they responded to the 1200 block of West Main St. at approximately 4:07 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a structure fire. Firefighters say they arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call and found the fire on the first floor of the building. The fire rapidly spread to the attic but firefighters say they had it under control within 15 minutes.
