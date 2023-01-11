Eppley Airfield Police tase, arrest Atlanta man early Wednesday

Eppley Airfield Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Atlanta Georgia in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police confirmed with 3 News Now that they were called over to the South TSA Checkpoint at approximately 4 a.m. after a suspect, identified as James L. Washington, provided identification that T.S.A believed was false.

Officers then say Washington was pulled aside, but took off running. Police attempted to detain him as he resisted. A Taser was then used on Washington.

Washington was arrested on charges of felony criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .