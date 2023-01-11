ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Pair of Mississippi State football defenders announce intent to return for 2023 season

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett stressed continuity in his system when he served as the program's defensive coordinator. With linebackers coach Matt Brock stepping up to call the defense while Arnett serves as the head coach, the importance of having players with experience in the scheme is even more valuable.

The Bulldogs should have plenty of that. Wednesday, defensive lineman De'Monte Russell and safety Shawn Preston Jr. announced on social media they'll be returning to Starkville for the 2023 season.

With linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson and defensive lineman Jordan Davis announcing their intent to return as well in the last two months, it's been a promising offseason for MSU's defense.

Russell is a Jackson native who was a four-star prospect out of Provine High School in the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In four seasons, three of which he took the field, Russell has recorded 26 tackles and a forced fumble. He'll be a redshirt-senior next season with the extra COVID-19 season available in 2024 if he elects to use it.

Preston was a 2018 three-star prospect out of St. James High School in St. James, Louisiana. He will be using his extra COVID-19 season to come back.

In 41 games through five seasons, Preston has 143 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

