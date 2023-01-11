ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bass: Bengals play Ravens again? Haven’t we been through enough?

By Mike Bass Special to Cincinnati Enquirer USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
This is the same, and this is different.

Your Bengals postseason begins like your Bengals season ended. Versus the Baltimore Ravens. At Paycor Stadium. On a Sunday.

Like it or not.

“I don’t like divisional teams at all in the playoffs,” @WhoDeyHeg tweeted. “The teams know each other too well, typically have a rivalry of sorts. The favored team doesn’t win with regularity and it feels like more injuries occur. Of course this could be PTSD from former Steeler games.”

Of course. The Bengals are favored Sunday. Those Steeler games still can play with your head – Carson Palmer going down in 2006, the meltdown in 2016 – the bookends to seven one-and-dones since the 1991 playoff win. That came against the division rival Houston Oilers.

“I think the other issue is playing the same team 3x,” @WhoDeyHeg wrote. “What are your thoughts? Would you rather play a divisional or non divisional opponent?”

Is that where your head is, too?

* * * * *

This feels the same, and this feels different.

Our day-after-game Twitter session with Bengals fans looked ahead to Sunday night, and the feeling was bound to be different than a year ago. Last January, returning to the playoffs felt momentous, but so did the burden. When your last win predates dinosaurs roaming Jurassic Park, it gets to you. And when you win three playoff games in a row to reach the Super Bowl, it lifts you.

And now?

“I can't waaaaiiiiittt!!!!” @thewhobae tweeted. “Last year was such a big weight off. I was so nervous. This year will be even better! And I hopefully won't cry as much 😂.”

It’s your party, and you can cry if you want to.

You can cry for joy about being back again, winners of eight straight and arguably the NFL’s hottest team.

@Bengaljims_BTR tweeted a gif of an animated creature flexing his biceps and the words, “I’M SO JAACCKKED!!”

@BengalsMexico tweeted a GIF of Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase pinky shaking, and wrote, “Trust in our guys 🖤🧡🥰🏈🐯✌🏻.”

You can cry for joy AND cry foul.

“I’m obviously excited. Playoffs and PrimeTime?!? Wow,” @adkinlk83 tweeted. “But I am still pissed off. The bengal bias from the NFL is real and alive. We were given a back half gauntlet schedule and we won them all. Our reward was having the control of our destiny stripped from us.”

And the reward for handling the Damar Hamlin situation so beautifully, it might have seemed, was to get hosed by the coin-flip scenario. After witnessing a traumatic event, you were starting to heal, to exhale because Hamlin was improving, but it can take time to stop feeling at least a bit on edge. This sent you over it. Maybe the Bengals, too.

What if that anger served you? And the Bengals?

What if all of Bengal Land found an outlet for the pent-up emotion of the week by lashing out at familiar nemesis Roger Goodell? What if that anger helped everyone start to move forward and refocus, on football for the moment, no matter what anyone else said, because nobody could question the love you show for Hamlin?

Does that anger still serve you? If so, stay angry. If not, if you are ready to move on, you can reframe it.

You can’t change the NFL’s playoff plan, but you can accept the imperfection of it and praise the Bengals for beating Baltimore, anyway. You also can praise Zac Taylor for working with Sean McDermott to make sure Bengals-Bills did not resume on that Monday night. For all the NFL’s issues, you can praise it for what matters most, an Emergency Action Plan that helped save Hamlin’s life and now has him out of the hospital and home.

And you can focus on what is right in front of you.

You are in the playoffs.

* * * * *

The Season of High Expectations has worn on you.

Joe Burrow’s burst appendix. The 0-2 start. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa knocked unconscious on a Thursday night. A 4-4 record. Halloween night in Cleveland. Damar Hamlin.

After all that, and so much more, here we are, back in the playoffs. Can you take a second and think about that?

Breathe. Take it all in.

“Confident that our #Bengals will take care of business, one game at a time,” @DaltonSignature tweeted. “The goal is to be patient as a fan and enjoy the ride. #RuleThePlayoffs 🐅 #TheyGottaPlayUsHERE 🏟”

We have talked all season about trying to make the most out of this experience. This is the same, and this is different. These are the playoffs.

It is absolutely understandable to feel distress and eustress, anxiety and butterflies.

The offensive line is hurting.

“I’m super excited but also really want to hear about (Alex) Cappa!” @RyanStaten05 tweeted before details emerged. “Having a whole new side of the line after having the same line for the vast majority of the season is nerving.”

The Ravens will not hold back as many players this time.

“Concerned,” @KevinNKY93 tweeted. “Defense let a 3rd string qb go up & down the field and the offense has to execute better.”

The regular-season finale was not vintage Bengals.

“I’m pumped,” @thebengalorian tweeted, “we need to play cleaner but I am PUMPED!”

Complaints by Bengals about some Ravens carried over to the respective fan bases. And to our session.

“I’d like to see some more aggressiveness on offense,” @crabtree_cody tweeted. “What the ravens were doing with extracurricular activities after the whistle was unnecessary and seemed like we were just taking it. I’d happily take a 15 yard penalty if it meant standing up for ourselves.”

Typical division rivalry.

You can’t avoid it with the expanding playoffs.

Would you, if you could?

* * * * *

Which brings us back to what @WhoDeyHeg asked me.

About playing an opponent a third time.

About whether I would rather face a team from inside or outside the division in the playoffs.

@SportsFanCoach1 (me): “That is an excellent question. There are a lot of ways we can frame this. The bottom line is, we are playing a playoff game at home versus the opponent we just beat at home, avoiding a coin flip. How cool is that?”

@WhoDeyHeg: “It’s fantastic! I think the monkey is off the bengals (and fan base) backs with a win(s) last year. We can focus on just being the better team. If we lose, it isn’t so much of a tragedy knowing that we will be a perennial playoff team and not just a 1 hit wonder like the past.”

@SportsFanCoach1: “Makes sense. You have a different context this time. And now, no matter what, win or lose, we all can walk away with a better perspective on what tragedy really is, considering what happened to Damar Hamlin and how much worse we know it could have been.”

Reframing helps you take the same situation and see it from a different perspective. It can enhance your passion and can help you seize the moment.

And this is your moment.

Bengals-Ravens III.

