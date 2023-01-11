ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public opinion varies at meeting on proposed roll cart trash system for Columbia

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Proponents and opponents of roll carts had a chance Tuesday to provide feedback to city staff on the way forward for the city's trash service.

The open-house-style meeting at the Activity and Recreation Center was the first of two public input meetings available to the public. The next meeting is 6 p.m. on January 31, also at the ARC at 1701 W. Ash St.

Residents can take a survey and provide feedback through the BeHeardCoMo website, as well. A fact sheet and frequently asked questions document also is posted on the project page.

This is a process started back in November when the Columbia City Council had a work session with city staff regarding the city's trash collection system, said Dave Sorrell, Columbia Utilities director.

"One of them was to quit requiring the logo bags, which we already have done that. The other was to consider doing an automated system (with roll carts). That is the recommendation staff has made and council said, let's get some input on it, so that is the purpose of this meeting," he said.

Residents had opportunities to fill out paper or digital surveys, as well as comment forms. There was a line of residents from the meeting room door nearly to the entrance of ARC prior to the meeting's start. The room filled quickly once opened.

Older residents like Margie Reid and Larry Samuel say they are opposed to roll carts. Samuel said he recognizes and understands the arguments for and against, though.

The main concerns are accessibility, ease of use and space.

"I have back trouble and it is hard enough for me to put a black bag out at the curb, much less a heavy cart. I also don't have a place to keep it either," Reid said.

It is older residents, such as those 80 and older, "most of us cannot roll a cart to the street. It will be hard on some, easier on others and that is why we are debating it," Samuel said, adding he is curious about maintenance costs associated with the swing arms on new trucks that would pick up the roll carts. "The city has never said what the maintenance will be on the new system."

Fred Snodgrass and Barbara Myers, also noted their opposition to the roll carts, noting their lack of significant trash production in comparison to other neighbors.

"We don't really have a space to store a container," Snodgrass said, adding concerns about animals getting into the carts and the potential for smells and lack of cleaning of carts by neighbors.

The pair had lived in Chicago at one point, Myers said, where it used a pay-as-you-throw system with residential stickers for the bags.

Other people though were there to learn more about the city's trash collection process and how the city has transitioned its collection parameters.

"I'm not on the city's trash collection system. I'm right on the border," said teen Anthony Gifford. "I'm here because I want to try and figure out what is going on because of what is in the news. I want to know what is going on."

Rob Eubanks, who has family in Sedalia and moved to Columbia about 15 months ago from Washington state, just north of Seattle, also was at the meeting to learn more. He came from a community that had roll carts and would collect trash, recycling and food and yard waste for composting.

I came "first off to learn why they want to transition. I was OK with the bags for me. It was cheaper for me and I still have plenty of bags left," he said.

Columbia takes yard waste for composting at two drop-off sites in the city and takes food waste from restaurants, grocery stores and schools also for composting. Residential yard waste mixed with another household organic waste, such as food scraps, is not accepted by the city. The city does, though, have composting workshops in the spring and fall for residents, and any compost created by the city is available to purchase.

Those who favored roll carts among residents attending the meeting Tuesday were Paul Daviess and Peter Yronwode.

"I am massively in favor of the roll carts. It just boggles my mind that we still don't have it and it frustrates me to no end," Daviess said. "It eventually pays for itself, once you make the initial investment. It seems like a no-brainer for the reduction in workman's comp issues for the collectors who are on the truck."

The current system is antiquated and pointless to Yronwode.

"It puts more plastic in the landfill and the pay-as-you-throw was a nice idea in theory, but was not implemented properly," he said, noting he has children in communities across the U.S. and one in Canada, where their cities all have the automated pick-up with roll carts.

"It's a great system. They never have any problems with it. Most of them not only have recycling and trash, but they have compost too. It works for everyone. It's easy. I'm a little fanatical," Yronwode said.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

