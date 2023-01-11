ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Judge toughens bail restrictions on former Cumberland coach accused of molesting students

By Paul Woolverton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGNU6_0kBUaoDQ00

Bail conditions were toughened on Wednesday for former local high school basketball coach Thurston Jackie “T.J.” Robinson following his arrest Tuesday on allegations he molested students.

In addition to $18,000 bail previously set by a magistrate, District Court Judge Tiffany Whitfield on Wednesday afternoon declared that Robinson may not coach anyone age 19 or younger and that he is to be electronically monitored with a device attached to his ankle.

Robinson had his first court appearance in the case in a courtroom in the Cumberland County Detention Center. He had bailed out of custody Monday afternoon, records show.

Robinson, 60, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a student, and nine counts of sexual battery. He is associated with both Terry Sanford High School and a local travel basketball club.

In court, the judge outlined the felony and misdemeanor charges that Robinson faces. Whitfield said the felony charges of indecent liberties with a student each have a maximum potential sentence of two years in prison; each of the misdemeanor sexual battery charges has a maximum potential punishment of 150 days in jail.

Under North Carolina law, those maximum potential sentences might not apply to Robinson unless he has prior criminal convictions. The state issues lower sentences to people with a lesser prior criminal history. But judges at first-appearance hearings have to inform the defendants of the maximum potential sentence even when in practice it is unlikely the defendant can receive the maximum sentence.

Whitfield asked if Robinson would hire a lawyer or would request a court-appointed lawyer. He said he was being represented by attorney Dave Boliek of Fayetteville, who stood with him at the hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Aul asked to have Robinson's bail conditions increased, “primarily to include that he not have access or be around any minor children,“ she said. “And if at all possible, we would like to just, out of abundance of caution, extend that potentially to 18- and 19-year-olds.

“Our victims in this case were basketball players that were under the coaching of this defendant,” she said. “I know that some seniors in high school are 18, 19 years old, and so we just want to ensure that he does not have access to any of those students or children.”

Boliek said Robinson had no objection to that request.

Whitfield ordered that Robinson not participate in any coaching or be in the presence of a minor, or be at any school or childcare facility. She also said his location shall be by monitored GPS tracking.

The hearing lasted less than five minutes.

Robinson, escorted by Boliek, left the jail building shortly before 3 p.m. after his hearing before Whitfield. He kept his hands in his pockets and neither he nor Boliek would comment as they walked to an SUV to drive away.

In addition to this week’s criminal charges, Robinson faces a lawsuit from a girl he is accused of molesting.

The Observer reported that the lawsuit alleges the abuse lasted for three years and stopped July 29 when another young girl accused Robinson of sexual assault and battery while on a trip with the girls’ travel basketball team to Georgia.

He was suspended from coaching two days after the school district learned of the allegations, a spokesperson said.

Senior North Carolina reporter Paul Woolverton can be reached at 910-261-4710 and pwoolverton@gannett.com.

Comments / 6

Vote
3d ago

My goodness! He owns along with his WIFE TJ Robinson Life Center with nothing but kids around! I’m so disappointed in his actions. Hope that monitoring device shows that location. Parents trust no one with your kids, there’s sick individuals everywhere and you don’t know until its too late! Hope the kids can recover.

Reply
8
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student

A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
cbs17

CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville dad guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Fayetteville man has been convicted on various drug and gun charges. Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux conspired to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributed heroin and fentanyl, and possessed five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WHITEVILLE, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy