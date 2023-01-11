Judge toughens bail restrictions on former Cumberland coach accused of molesting students

Bail conditions were toughened on Wednesday for former local high school basketball coach Thurston Jackie “T.J.” Robinson following his arrest Tuesday on allegations he molested students.

In addition to $18,000 bail previously set by a magistrate, District Court Judge Tiffany Whitfield on Wednesday afternoon declared that Robinson may not coach anyone age 19 or younger and that he is to be electronically monitored with a device attached to his ankle.

Robinson had his first court appearance in the case in a courtroom in the Cumberland County Detention Center. He had bailed out of custody Monday afternoon, records show.

Robinson, 60, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a student, and nine counts of sexual battery. He is associated with both Terry Sanford High School and a local travel basketball club.

In court, the judge outlined the felony and misdemeanor charges that Robinson faces. Whitfield said the felony charges of indecent liberties with a student each have a maximum potential sentence of two years in prison; each of the misdemeanor sexual battery charges has a maximum potential punishment of 150 days in jail.

Under North Carolina law, those maximum potential sentences might not apply to Robinson unless he has prior criminal convictions. The state issues lower sentences to people with a lesser prior criminal history. But judges at first-appearance hearings have to inform the defendants of the maximum potential sentence even when in practice it is unlikely the defendant can receive the maximum sentence.

Whitfield asked if Robinson would hire a lawyer or would request a court-appointed lawyer. He said he was being represented by attorney Dave Boliek of Fayetteville, who stood with him at the hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Aul asked to have Robinson's bail conditions increased, “primarily to include that he not have access or be around any minor children,“ she said. “And if at all possible, we would like to just, out of abundance of caution, extend that potentially to 18- and 19-year-olds.

“Our victims in this case were basketball players that were under the coaching of this defendant,” she said. “I know that some seniors in high school are 18, 19 years old, and so we just want to ensure that he does not have access to any of those students or children.”

Boliek said Robinson had no objection to that request.

Whitfield ordered that Robinson not participate in any coaching or be in the presence of a minor, or be at any school or childcare facility. She also said his location shall be by monitored GPS tracking.

The hearing lasted less than five minutes.

Robinson, escorted by Boliek, left the jail building shortly before 3 p.m. after his hearing before Whitfield. He kept his hands in his pockets and neither he nor Boliek would comment as they walked to an SUV to drive away.

In addition to this week’s criminal charges, Robinson faces a lawsuit from a girl he is accused of molesting.

The Observer reported that the lawsuit alleges the abuse lasted for three years and stopped July 29 when another young girl accused Robinson of sexual assault and battery while on a trip with the girls’ travel basketball team to Georgia.

He was suspended from coaching two days after the school district learned of the allegations, a spokesperson said.

Senior North Carolina reporter Paul Woolverton can be reached at 910-261-4710 and pwoolverton@gannett.com.