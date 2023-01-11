ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York Tech football back to the drawing board after fourth-year coach announces resignation

By Matt Allibone, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Matt Glennon said he's proud of the improvements the York County Tech football team made under his leadership, but he thinks the program needs "some new blood."

York County Tech announced Monday it's looking for a new varsity football coach, and Glennon confirmed he decided to resign after four seasons. It was his second stint leading the program after he previously served as head coach from 2013 to 2014.

The Spartans went 3-34 the past four seasons after going 4-16 during Glennon's first tenure.

"We've rose participation numbers but it's time for some new ideas," Glennon said Tuesday. "We need someone who can energize the program."

A lack of historical success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzcT8_0kBUanKh00

York County Tech has traditionally struggled on the football field. Since the program's creation in 1970, the Spartans have won just one division title in 1976. Their last winning season came in 1983 when they posted a 5-4-1 record.

But they really struggled right before Glennon's return to the program in 2019. After a respectable 4-6 campaign in 2016, York Tech went winless the next two seasons. They lost games by an average score of 46-6 during that stretch.

That trend continued during Glennon's first season with another winless campaign. But the Spartans beat Hanover, 14-13, in Week 2 of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign to end the 35-game losing streak . After that game, Glennon said the team's seniors cried tears of joy.

The Spartans finished 1-6 that year and then 1-9 in 2021, but the program was showing positive signs. Glennon said the team's participation numbers rose from "the low 30s to the high 40s" during that time.

"I don't want to criticize anyone but things were pretty bad when I came back in 2019," said Glennon, who said he stepped down for "personal reasons" in 2014. "Now we have a year-long weight program, and our kids have made really strong gains. I think just being consistent and having the same person (in charge) for a few years really helped."

York County Tech Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpgZ0_0kBUanKh00

This past season was both another step forward and a frustrating campaign for the Spartans. They didn't lose by the mercy rule (35 points) once. Senior running back Anthony Torres rushed for a school-record 1,933 yards and was named co-YAIAA Division III Offensive Player of the Year. A number of opposing coaches said York County Tech had gotten much better from previous seasons.

But the Spartans still finished just 1-9 with their only win coming against Kutztown (47-27) in Week 2. They led James Buchanan in the second half on opening night, but the game was suspended due to weather and the Spartans eventually lost, 22-20, three nights later . They lost to Biglerville by one point and to a struggling Fairfield team by 20 points.

The 52-year-old Glennon said he started thinking about stepping down midway through the season. His two sons play football for York Suburban, and he missed getting to watch them play.

'A kid who was full of life:' York County football player remembered after unexpected death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A71BL_0kBUanKh00

He also said the death of team captain Ronald Lake III, who died unexpectedly in his sleep a few weeks before the start of the 2021 season, weighed heavily on him the past two years.

"That was by far the hardest thing I've gone through professionally," he said about Lake's death. "Seeing (Buffalo Bills player) Damar Hamlin go down the other night really struck me. We tried to do the most important things for our kids. We didn't want to dwell on (what happened) but we tried to keep Ronald in our hearts and memory."

A hidden gold mine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ly92V_0kBUanKh00

This is the fifth time in the past decade York County Tech will search for a new head coach.

The vocational school has faced a number of issues when it comes to building a successful football team. While it's a Class 6A school that pulls students from all over York County, it doesn't have a feeder program. The lack of historical success in sports hasn't made it a destination for many aspiring athletes.

But Glennon, who teaches AP government at York County Tech, thinks the school has the potential to be much better at the sport. He said the opportunity to learn a trade and start a co-op should be used as selling points to kids in the area.

While the Spartans compete against smaller schools in YAIAA Division III, Glennon said the ultimate goal for the program should be bumping up to YAIAA Division I with the other 6A schools in York County.

"I think any coach who comes here needs to have that goal," Glennon said. "It might not happen until people realize the potential here, but York Tech is a hidden gold mine opportunity-wise. There's a lot of great things happening here and once the rest of the county learns that hopefully things burst open. The goal should be to get over .500 and be competitive with someone who can sell the program academically and career-wise."

A 1989 West York grad who played for a District 3 title-winning team under Terry Bupp, Glennon said he won't rule out coaching again as either an assistant or a head coach.

"I wish we pulled a few more wins out but we got rid of the losing streak and were much more competitive," he said. "I'm proud of the kids because they could've packed it in. The thing I'm proudest of is the relationships I built."

There are now five YAIAA schools looking for head football coaches this offseason. Spring Grove, West York, Fairfield and Hanover also have openings.

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York Tech football back to the drawing board after fourth-year coach announces resignation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
CLEMSON, SC
PennLive.com

Plans moving forward for LeSean McCoy’s $8M central Pa. apartment building

An apartment building in Harrisburg that is being developed by former NFL football player LeSean McCoy, Daphne McCoy and Vice Capital has a name: Savoy. The four-story apartment building is proposed for the site at 1520 N. Sixth St., across the street from the new U.S. Federal Courthouse. The building would have 48 residential units. Ten of the units will be for affordable housing. There will be commercial space on the first floor with the apartments above. Forty-four parking spaces are proposed on the back side of the building on North Fifth street.
HARRISBURG, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

Completion Of Major Projects Scheduled For 2023 In York County

YORK – Neil Morgan, York County’s administrator, takes a cautious approach when discussing the outlook for the new year because of things outside his department’s control. “The biggest questions are the external variables that affect all of our communities, and those include what’s going on with the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

7-Eleven in New Cumberland sells $1.66 million lottery ticket

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 7-Eleven store in York County sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was worth $1.66 million. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located in New Cumberland,...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
HARRISBURG, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Spotlight will shine on functional and decorative hardware at WPE Lancaster

MANHEIM, Pa. – Exhibitors of functional and decorative hardware will be highlighted at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. “At past shows we’ve put a lot of emphasis on promoting woodworking equipment through Wood Pro Expo’s Running Machine Program and Classic Machine Pavilion,” said Lewis Goldman, managing partner of the event. “While we have received a lot of positive feedback from attendees about our featured machinery programs, many have also indicated that they would like to see a more expansive selection of decorative and functional hardware that they can use in their cabinets, furniture, closets and other home and commercial storage projects. They want to see more displays of hinges, slides, pull-outs and other functional hardware as well as handles, knobs, and other decorative products.”
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

State Trooper Impersonator Nabbed In Shippensburg, Police Say

A man who impersonated a Pennsylvania state police trooper while threatening people has been arrested in Shippensburg, authorities say. Elmer Lawrence Ardinger, 60, was arrested on Monday, January 9, according to a release by the Shippensburg Police on Thursday. "Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding. Ardinger called himself Trooper Ardinger...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon

19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police

A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy