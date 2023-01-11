ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey

By Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech
 3 days ago

Story at a glance

  • A new survey from the American Health Care Association found that 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S. are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages.
  • The survey also found that 96 percent of nursing homes are struggling to hire additional staff.
  • Another 78 percent of nursing homes surveyed have hired temporary agency staff.

Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry.

Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional staff, according to the American Health Care Association’s (AHCA) State of the Nursing Home Industry survey.

The AHCA, a federation of state healthcare organizations that oversee about 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities, surveyed 524 nursing home providers for the analysis.

As a result, survey crafters found that staffing and economic issues are rampant throughout the industry, sparking concerns among providers that they won’t be able to comply with federal staffing mandates.

The survey also found that 9 out of 10 nursing homes have increased their wages or offered bonuses to recruit or retain staff. But despite those efforts, 78 percent of nursing homes admitted in the survey that they have had to hire temporary agency staff to meet the needs of their facilities.

Chronic understaffing in nursing homes has been a decade-long issue with the COVID-19 pandemic shining a light on the depth of the problem. But AHCA leadership said during a Wednesday press conference the struggle to get workers into long-term care has “never been like this.”

In fact, 97 percent of nursing homes said that a lack of interested or qualified candidates is a “major obstacle” in hiring new nursing home or assisted living facility staff.

“The reality is the workforce shortage is now creating serious access issues as facilities do not have the staff to care for the number of residents that they did before,” Phil Fogg, board chair at the AHCA and CEO of the Marquis Companies , said during the press conference.

“You’re literally seeing facilities close because they cannot get the staff to not only meet their state and federal requirements but to care for the people within that community,” Fogg added.

According to the survey, more than half of nursing homes are operating at a financial loss with 51 percent of nursing homes reporting that they do not believe they will be able to stay open for another year at their current pace.

Rose Conry
3d ago

it's all an how much there paying cnas.The cnas are not getting paid enough for the heavy care that each cna is given. For example 1cna assigned to 15 or more patients its not as easy as it looks very difficult providing the care that you need because 97percent of the time these patients are total care.With the machines for care requires 2cnas but that's not always possible.

Jackie Morris
3d ago

10 out of 10 nursing homes are short staffed not just nurses CNAs but housekeeping dietary they don't want to pay what their staff is worth they can go to Walmart and make more money at $15 an hour the government's Cuts do not help the nursing homes they only hurt the care of family members

Michelle Snyder
3d ago

the corporations that own the nursing homes haven't even gave out the hwb bonuses they're holding them hostage that's why you have short staffing because corporations don't want to do the right thing and pay us what we deserve they want to give us b******* money when we can go to McDonald's and Burger King and make more and not have to be accountable for human lives

