Austin Butler costar Michael Shannon ‘never heard him talk’ in Elvis voice

By Michael Kaplan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Twitter may have freaked out during the Golden Globes over how actor Austin Butler is still speaking in his “Elvis” voice — but one of his co-stars claims it’s all for show.

“I never heard him talk in that voice,” actor Michael Shannon — who stars with Butler in the upcoming movie “The Bikeriders,” which was filmed post-“Elvis” — told The Post. “I did not sense that voice. I don’t know what he’s doing with it.”

When Butler, 31, accepted the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture Golden Globe Tuesday for his portrayal of Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed “ Elvis ,” it sounded as if the singer had never left the building.

With his hair swooped around in a collapsed pompadour and a couple of Elvis-worthy rings on his fingers, Butler — who is from Anaheim, California — drawled in a deep, Mississippi accent: “My boy, my boy.”

Butler surprised Golden Globes viewers Tuesday when he accepted the Best Actor in a Drama award sounding just like Elvis Presley.
Immediately, social media went wild. “So Austin Butler just talks like Elvis now? Like forever?” tweeted Katelyn Costello .

“have never committed to anything the way austin butler has committed to the elvis voice,” tweeted @zoenone0none .

The actor has said that becoming Elvis was his “only focus” for three years.
Fans have noted that the actor has been speaking in the all-shook-up manner in interviews over the past few months.

When Butler was asked about the voice backstage at the Globes, said: “I had three years where that was my only focus in life. I’m sure there are just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

On “Saturday Night Live” in December 2022, Butler addressed it in his monologue. “There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed. That it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” he said. “But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this.”

Michael Shannon, who co-starred with Butler post-“Elvis,” said: “I never heard him talk in that voice.”
But Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) who directed him in 2013-2014 CW series “The Carrie Diaries,” knows better. Back then, playing a high-schooler, Butler sounded nothing like The King .

“He did what was required for his character,” Heckerling told The Post of Butler’s Presley portrayal. “I saw him in ‘The Iceman Cometh’ on Broadway and he had the voice of a man from the 1930s. I’m not surprised that he blew everybody away with his Elvis.”

Director Amy Heckerling, who worked with Butler on “The Carrie Diaries” believes “He’s just having some fun” with the Presley drawl.
In terms of the voice sticking, Heckerling expresses doubts. “He’s just having some fun,” she said, acknowledging that she has not spoken with Butler recently. “He’s not a pretentious, phony guy. He’s just a sweet, talented actor. That’s the way he is.”

Shannon agrees.

“I respect everything about Austin,” he said. “He is a very down-to-earth individual. I never saw traits of eccentric behavior.”

Girlfriend Kaia Gerber met up with Butler backstage at the Globes after his win.
Interestingly, Shannon also has a bit of Presley in his past. He played the singer in “ Elvis & Nixon ,” which tells the tale of a bizarre real-life meeting between the two title characters.

“We kind of let each other know that we appreciated each other’s performances,” Shannon of Butler. “When I was done with Elvis, I was done with it. I was adamant about that. I don’t go around doing imitations.”

