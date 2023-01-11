ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pot-related ER visits among elderly Californians explode by 1,800% since 2005

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cmozs_0kBUag9c00

Green and gray don’t always mix.

Pot-related emergency room visits for Californians over the age of 65 have exploded by 1,800% since 2005, according to a new study.

Accustomed to the milder marijuana of their youth, older cannabis users are often unable to handle more potent forms now readily available to them, the report found.

The University of California at San Diego study discovered that 366 seniors headed to emergency rooms for pot-related concerns in 2005.

In 2019, that figure vaulted to 12,167, according to the report.

“While cannabis use has been suggested to help alleviate chronic symptoms experienced by older adults, its potential adverse effects may lead to unintended consequences, including increased acute healthcare utilization related to its use,” the report stated.

Pot use is on the rise among American seniors.
Getty Images

Lead author Dr. Benjamin Han told the San Francisco Chronicle that most of the seniors likely sought help for marijuana-induced falls, paranoia and cardiovascular concerns.

“Many of them have experience in the past with cannabis and think they know how to use it and handle it, but oftentimes that’s not the case and they end up in the emergency department,” Han told the paper.

An increasing number of older Americans have turned to cannabis to ease sleep problems, pain, and debilitating side effects from cancer treatments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vymNj_0kBUag9c00
Pot-related ER visits are up by 1,800% among California seniors since 2005.
Getty Images/Tetra images RF

While Han argued that marijuana can be effective for elderly users, he cautioned that few clinical trials have been conducted on the impacts of legal cannabis.

“I think older adults stand to potentially benefit the most from cannabis, but we don’t know what products or what dosage would help people the most,” he said.

He urged seniors considering marijuana use to do so in consultation with their doctors.

While pot-related ER visits for the elderly continue to spike, alcohol-driven medical emergencies still dwarf those numbers.

Roughly 187,000 Californians over the age of 60 went to the hospital in 2020 for booze-related problems, the outlet reported.

A separate study published last month reported a 245% increase in cannabis-related calls to poison control centers for kids between the ages of 6 and 16 since 2000.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Dry days in sight for California after weeks of torrential downpours

Flooding and mudslides continued to batter California Saturday, but the onslaught of wind, rain and snow that has pummeled the Golden State over the past three weeks is expected to dry up in the coming days.  The hardest hit region Saturday was south of San Francisco, where mudslides closed roads in Fremont, while the tiny community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River was ordered evacuated. Large parts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties were also under flood warnings, and the swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County. Flooding was also reported in Marin and Napa north of San...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

7-Eleven stores in Texas, California use classical music to shoo homeless people

Some 7-Eleven convenience stores around the country, including in Texas and California have started using roaring classical and opera music as a tactic to deter homeless people from camping out in front of their storefronts.  One Texas 7-Eleven owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they’re all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.  The store owner, Jagat Patel, says no one from the Austin Police Department has shown up, despite officials receiving multiple noise complaints from blasting classical tunes. He doesn’t know whether the actual decibel level falls within city ordinance, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Tractor trailer toppled on Golden Gate Bridge by violent winds in rain-soaked California

Turbulent winds toppled a big rig truck on the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday night, causing a traffic nightmare as wicked weather continues to thrash California. A photo tweeted by California Highway Patrol showed the tractor trailer mangled and on its side, splayed into the opposite lane of traffic. Traffic was shut down completely in both directions on the bridge shortly after 7 p.m. local time as crews removed the truck, and the mess was cleared completely just after 8 p.m., according to CHP. The Golden Gate Bridge was struck by lightning earlier Saturday afternoon, dramatic video from the NWS shows, as storms continue...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

America’s biggest museums fail to return Native American human remains

“This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged […] The post America’s biggest museums fail to return Native American human remains appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici suffers concussion after being struck by car

Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is recovering after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland on Friday evening. Following the incident, Bonamici was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a concussion and cuts to her head, according to a tweet from her communications director Natalie Crofts, adding that she is expected to make a full recovery although she will miss two town halls scheduled for Saturday. Crofts said that Bonamici’s husband, US District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit by the car and suffered minor injuries. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the driver of the car, who was not arrested, hit the pair at a slow speed near downtown Portland and cooperated with police who responded to the scene. Bonamici, a Democrat, was elected to Oregon’s first district in 2012.
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Hochul’s chief judge nominee Hector LaSalle says dealing with Dem outcry has been ‘difficult’

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s embattled choice for top New York jurist admitted in his first public comments this week that the outcry against him has been “difficult” —  as the governor stridently defended her pick Saturday in The Bronx. Speaking to a crowd of about 200 at the nonprofit  Latino Pastoral Action Center headquarters in Mt. Eden, Hochul defended her selection of Judge Hector LaSalle, 54, amid a sustained progressive outcry. “I examined all the records. I saw the cases — even those that are being maligned and used against him. They are false. They are falsely representative, and that’s why I’m standing here,” said Hochul,...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

United Furniture owner accused of attempting cash grab after laying off 2,700 overnight

The owner of United Furniture Co., who disappeared after laying off its 2,700 employees in the middle of the night just days before Thanksgiving, has reemerged in court this week to press for a Chapter 11 reorganization — and creditors are accusing him of trying to grab the company’s remaining cash and assets for himself. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman who is the Mississippi-based company’s chairman and majority shareholder, asked the court last week for permission to file for a Chapter 11 reorganization and to move the case to Ohio after UFI’s lender asked the court on Dec. 31 to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WKYT 27

Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Some southern Ill. sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban

Sgt. Parrott discusses campaign to fight human trafficking; 2022 traffic numbers. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses the department's campaign to fight human trafficking, as well as the 2022 traffic numbers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Steele, Mo. man was sentenced for attempted robbery of...
ILLINOIS STATE
ehstigertimesonline.com

Historic Illinois Bill Stalled in Lower Courts

Illinois would have made history by being the first state to eliminate cash bail if the SAFE-T Act had gone into effect as planned on Jan. 1. But Kankakee County’s Judge Thomas Cunnington, acting on a combination of more than 60 lawsuits, issued a ruling on Dec. 28 that declared the cash bail portion of the act unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction

In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
New York Post

Another vital criminal-justice fix that Hochul’s ignoring

“A glaring weakness in our effort to combat gun violence is the fact that you have Raise the Age that still permits 16- and 17-year-olds to possess loaded firearms,” Albany District Attorney David Soares told The Post in a critique of the public-safety goals Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined in her State of the State speech. Right on: It’s another huge omission when Hochul’s claiming to put public safety first. Soares, a George Soros-backed progressive, has long flagged the issues with Raise the Age, a 2018 law that sends most teen criminal defendants to Family Court rather than the adult justice system....
ALBANY, NY
WHAS11

Kentucky legislator files bills to expand gun rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bills to expand gun rights in Kentucky have been filed in the house. Representative Savannah Maddox filed two bills; the first would lower the legal age of having a concealed carry license from 21 years old to 18 years old. The second bill, House Bill 138,...
KENTUCKY STATE
sam1039.com

Fish And Wildlife Commission To Hold Special Meeting Friday

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has scheduled a special called live video teleconference meeting at 9 a.m. (EST) on Friday, Jan. 13. The meeting will be livestreamed and archived on the department’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/FishandWildlifeKY. A link to the livestream will be posted on the department’s homepage at fw.ky.gov before the start of the meeting. Friday’s meeting will take place at the Administration Building on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources campus in Frankfort, and it is open to the public. Members of the commission will participate in the meeting either in person or via video teleconference. The lone action item on the meeting agenda relates to licensing. The commission will consider a proposal to amend an administrative regulation to enable the sale of a Senior Lifetime Sportsman’s License and set a price for it. The license would include hunting and fishing licenses plus permits for trout, deer, spring and fall turkey, migratory game birds and waterfowl. The meeting agenda can be found at fw.ky.gov. On the homepage, click on the “Commission Meetings/Agendas and Recaps” link.
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy