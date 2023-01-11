My cousin hit on me via 23andMe — and I’m not alone

Well, the next family reunion will be a bit awkward.

A TikTok user claims her own relative reached out via the DNA testing platform 23andMe — to hit on her.

Katie, who goes by the username @mountainscalling13 on TikTok, said family member Brad slid into her DMs on the site and told her she is “sexy.”

In the five-second clip , which has been viewed 313,000 times since it was uploaded this week, Katie showed the message reportedly from Brad that read, “You’re so sexy. I’m Brad.”

In white text on top of the 23andMe screenshot, she wrote, “Wow, I love catching up with distant relatives.”

Katie joked in the caption, “What in the Mississippi is this?”

The genetic testing company 23andMe provides users information about their relatives, as well as their likelihood of developing certain diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

It doesn’t seem like Katie’s reported experience is necessarily a unique one. In the comments section of her video, some users admitted the same thing had happened to them.

“Something similar happened to me, but it was a mom trying to set me up with her son,” one user shared. “We’re 3rd cousins 😭.”

“Same thing happened to me 😞,” one commenter claimed.

Another person chimed in, writing, “BRUH THE SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME!!! Except he added ‘Sup Cousin;’ in there 🤢😭💀.”

The Post reached out to 23andMe for comment.

In a follow-up video , Katie revealed more about her relative by sharing alleged 23andMe paperwork that included a photo.

The document said Robert, 50, from Tennessee, is her fourth cousin, and that they may share a set of third-great-grandparents. The site also claimed they could possibly be removed cousins or half-cousins.

“Dude is using 23 & Me as his Tinder replacement since he got banned from all dating apps, including Farmers Only,” one user joked in the comments section of her follow-up video.

Another added, “We appreciated the reveal, but we are just as horrified as u are 😳.”