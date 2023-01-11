ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Reacts to Finally Returning From Shoulder Injury

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Steph Curry was back, but struggled until the fourth quarter.

After four long weeks, Steph Curry finally returned to the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, it was in a surprising losing effort against a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team.

There were moments where Curry looked like himself, but he largely struggled throughout the game. Ultimately putting up 24 points on 8/22 shooting and 5/15 three-point shooting. After the game, Curry opened up about how it felt to return from his shoulder injury.

"I mean, after four weeks it's obviously just kind of hit or miss on how much rest you'll have and how quickly you'll get up to the speed of the game," Curry said. "Obviously with the flow, the way that they were playing, the first quarter just felt good to be out there running with my guys, feeling the energy in the building again. Then kind of hit a little lull in the second and third quarter. I felt like I got stronger as the game went on, which is exciting knowing my body will respond. Come on this road trip and be able to continue to build my endurance back to where it was before the injury and hopefully get everyone on the same page of how we need to go through this road trip and kind of right the ship after these last three games."

It'll take some time for the Golden State Warriors, but the team has always looked like they have the capability to take it to another level. Hopefully, they can finally get their groove back now that Steph Curry has returned.

